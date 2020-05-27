Amazon launches a new way to support your favorite indie designers

In case you missed it, Amazon recently upped its luxury fashion game in a major way. Last week, the e-commerce giant announced its partnership with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America to launch "Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion," a digital storefront representing 20 small- and medium-sized fashion businesses like Derek Lam, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Edie Parker and Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

The storefront name references A Common Thread, the nonprofit organization that Vogue and the CFDA established last month to provide support and raise both awareness and funds for fashion industry members suffering during the covid-19 pandemic.

"The community has been affected at every level, from devastating liquidity issues [and] impacted sales, to forthcoming concerns for their employees' job security," Vogue director of fashion development Allie Michler said during an Amazon Live stream announcing the storefront. "Amazon Fashion is joining forces with A Common Thread to support the independent American designer community. We've partnered to create a first-of-its-kind digital storefront ... a destination to reach a vast customer base."

Common Threads aims to help its featured designers not only with access to Amazon's massive customer base — the company has 112 million Amazon Prime members in the United States, after all — but also with its rapid-fire product fulfillment, which is something designer Lam is eternally grateful for. "Every sale in this capacity is going to help my business," he told Vogue. "Most importantly, it will help to preserve the jobs of the designers, artisans, technical teams, sales and marketing teams in my company."

And the consumers win, too. Now we can directly support brands struggling during the pandemic, and the bonus is discovering Vogue favorites that might not have previously been on our radar. So go ahead and create your very own Anna Wintour-approved closet by shopping our favorite Common Threads picks below.

Edie Parker Heavy Heart Earrings ($150; amazon.com)

Edie Parker Heavy Heart Earrings

Edie Parker, the maker of those candy-colored acrylic clutches you're always seeing on the red carpet, makes jewelry that is just as cute. Case in point: These whimsical tortoise-pattern heart earrings that would pair perfectly with a little black dress or jeans and a tank. We also love the cherry version.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women's Talia Dress (starting at $237; amazon.com)

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women's Talia Dress

It's official: Derek Lam makes the most perfect summer dresses, as evidenced by this easy breezy, but oh-so pretty cotton number. It's available in a bold red and pink print, as well as more subdued solid black or white.

Tabitha Simmons 'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal ($202.50; amazon.com)

Tabitha Simmons 'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal

Available in black or this super sweet pink, this will be your go-to fun summer sandal.

Tanya Taylor Remixed + Restitched Sleep Set ($25; amazon.com)

Tanya Taylor Remixed + Restitched Sleep Set

Combining two of our favorite things — scrunchies and eye masks — this pretty set is a delightful addition to every woman's nighttime routine. Did we mention it's made from 100% silk?

Morgan Lane 'Ruthie' Top Pajama (starting at $288; amazon.com)

Morgan Lane 'Ruthie' Top Pajama

For a pajama top that can easily be worn outdoors, too, look no further than this sharp striped shirt from Morgan Lane.

Tanya Taylor Ginger Top ($145; amazon.com)

Tanya Taylor Ginger Top

The ultimate date-night top, this pretty silk blouse from Tanya Taylor is multiseasonal, too. Wear it with white jeans in the summer or pair it with black pants and a blazer in the winter — its wrap design will be gorgeous year round.

Tabitha Simmons Eve Strappy Heeled Sandal ($178.50; amazon.com)

Tabitha Simmons Eve Strappy Heeled Sandal

Every woman should have some iteration of the black strappy stiletto in her closet, and this one is perfection. With an ultrathin toe and ankle strap, the heels are as delicate as can be, and are also available in gold, silver and rose-colored satin.

Gigi Burris Millinery Straw Raffia Headband ($210; amazon.com)

Gigi Burris Millinery Straw Raffia Headband

Statement headbands are having a moment and this one, with its raffia fringe, is a must-have.

Batsheva Amy Convertible Tiered Dress/Skirt ($275; amazon.com)

Batsheva Amy Convertible Tiered Dress/Skirt

We love any product that serves more than one purpose, so clearly we're on board with this drape-y dress that is also a skirt! Bonus: It comes in an adorable navy gingham print.

Morgan Lane Maggie One Piece Swimsuit ($268; amazon.com)

Morgan Lane Maggie One Piece Swimsuit

With sexy cutouts and a cozy textured terry and spandex fabric, this suit gives off major 1950s bombshell vibes. And it's definitely going to make waves on the 'gram with all your summer selfies.

Adam Selman Sport French Cut Legging (starting at $67.50; amazon.com)

Adam Selman Sport French Cut Legging

Your workout is about to get a whole lot sexier with these high-rise leggings from Adam Selman, which have built-in, double-layer panties and a compressive fit. Did we mention they're see-through?

Victor Glemaud Polka Dot Bralette ($225; amazon.com)

Victor Glemaud Polka Dot Bralette

Crop tops are here to stay through summer and beyond, and this sweet, knit bralette from Victor Glemaud is perfectly on trend. We love both the polka dot pattern (it comes in navy and pink as well as teal and magenta) and the extra-wide straps.

Hunting Season Crossbody Pouch Box Calf Handbag ($350; amazon.com)

Hunting Season Crossbody Pouch Box Calf Handbag

This luxe leather crossbody from Hunting Season is perfect for those days when you need to be hands-free. Fear not, it fits a cell phone, too!

Adam Lippes Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt in Pima Cotton ($95; amazon.com)

Adam Lippes Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt in Pima Cotton

Meet your new favorite tee. Available in four key hues (white, heather gray, navy and black), the superfine Pima cotton V-neck is equally great for layering or on its own.

3.1 Phillip Lim Pleated Mock Neck Top ($295; amazon.com)

3.1 Phillip Lim Pleated Mock Neck Top

We're going to declare this top as "essential," because it can easily transition from high (paired here with a black taffeta skirt) to low (pair it with ripped jeans and some sandals) and because its mock neck design works year round.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Candela Micro Pleated Slip Dress ($495; amazon.com)

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Candela Micro Pleated Slip Dress

Let us be clear: This is a showstopper of a dress. And every woman needs at least one showstopper in her closet, so this one from Alejandra Alonso Rojas is definitely worth the investment. Made of 100% silk, the slip dress features micro-pleats all over, creating a silhouette that is perfectly curve-hugging.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Womens Hani Off Shoulder Bubble Top ($195; amazon.com)

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Womens Hani Off Shoulder Bubble Top

This adorable bubble is the crop top everyone needs. Why? It doesn't pinch or squeeze, and its voluminous size makes for a pretty addition to skinny jeans, slacks or even a pencil skirt.

Tabitha Simmons Cleo Polka Flat Slip On Sandal (starting at $165.59; amazon.com)

Tabitha Simmons Cleo Polka Flat Slip On Sandal

Bedecked with bows, this sandal the epitome of summer cuteness. It also comes in a red polka dot pattern as well as a black suede version.

