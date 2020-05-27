Salvadoran leader says he takes hydroxychloroquine

(CNN) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday he uses hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential coronavirus cure, even though international health experts have questioned its efficacy and have warned of harmful side-effects.

"I use it as a prophylaxis. President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis. Most of the world's leaders use it as a prophylaxis," said Bukele during a press conference with US Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson to announce a US donation of 250 ventilators to the Central-American country.

"Sometimes what's recommended to the people is something different than what's recommended to the leaders, because I have been recommended to use hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis and the probability of this harming you is very low," Bukele said as he displayed a bottle.

Bukele, 38, did not say how much he was taking or if the drug was prescribed by a doctor.

Safety concerns

