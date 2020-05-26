A space launch 'saved' 1968. If only it could do the same for 2020

This analysis was excerpted from the May 26 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) In 1968, the pioneering Apollo 8 lunar orbit mission lifted America's morale in a bitter year of political assassinations, race and anti-war riots, the fading presidency of Lyndon Johnson and a hardening Cold War.

The marvel of spaceflight and the courage of astronauts flying for the first time as part of NASA's delayed private crew launch partnership might offer a moment of diversion. A return to American manned spaceflight after nine years will also ease US blushes over relying on Russia to ferry crew members to the International Space Station.

While NASA's ultimate goal is a trip to Mars, the US program in coming years — trips to and from the space station and then the moon — won't be a giant leap for mankind. Steady progress will only underscore wonder for the men who left Earth on far more rickety craft, half a century ago.

Given the Covid emergency, NASA has asked crowds not to gather in Florida to watch Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley blast off. That's not stopping President Donald Trump from making plans to jet down there anyway to bask in reflected patriotic glory — though a dodgy weather forecast may delay Wednesday's launch.