A space launch 'saved' 1968. If only it could do the same for 2020

(CNN) In 1968, the pioneering Apollo 8 lunar orbit mission lifted America's morale in a bitter year of political assassinations, race and anti-war riots, the fading presidency of Lyndon Johnson and a hardening Cold War.

On Wednesday , US astronauts are again due to lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida in another landmark for US space exploration. Now, as then, the US is mired in gloom, amid a pandemic that will likely claim its 100,000th victim this week and the worst economic crisis since the 1930s.

The marvel of spaceflight and the courage of astronauts flying for the first time as part of NASA's delayed private crew launch partnership might offer a moment of diversion. A return to American manned spaceflight after nine years will also ease US blushes over relying on Russia to ferry crew members to the International Space Station.

But it's unlikely to resonate like the first trip around the moon, when astronaut William Anders snapped the iconic Earthrise photograph and gave humanity a view of itself from the threshold of another world.

For all its technological advances, the new mission will seem a step back. US astronauts are using a vehicle, the reusable SpaceX Falcon 9, that will look a lot like a 1960s rocket on the launchpad, following the retirement of the star-crossed space shuttle program.

