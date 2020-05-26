$50,000 reward offered after five mail carriers attacked with paintballs in DC and Maryland

(CNN) Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that can help find the assailants who attacked five mail carriers with paintball guns.

Several of the carriers suffered minor injuries after being hit with paintball pellets on Saturday, said Michael Martel, a spokesman for the Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the USPS.

"Our workers are out there on the front line delivering essential goods and services during a pandemic," Martel told CNN. "This individual (or individuals) drives around and assaults our workers doing their duty. It's shocking."

The attacks occurred between 3:15 and 6:15 p.m. in four locations around Washington, DC, and one location in Riverdale, Maryland, according to the Postal Inspection Service.