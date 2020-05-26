A WWI memorial in Pittsburgh was vandalized on Memorial Day, police say

(CNN) Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after a World War I memorial was vandalized on Memorial Day, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The vandalism was discovered at 8 a.m. on Monday on the monument in Doughboy Square in the Lawrenceville neighborhood, the release said.

Red paint was splashed on the memorial and "indeterminate messages" were written in the paint, police said.

A WWI memorial was covered in red paint on Memorial Day.

"Vandalizing a memorial on any day is wrong, but it is incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day in which we honor those who served and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today. Pittsburgh Police will vigorously investigate this crime," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement.

Investigators are reviewing video footage of the area, police said.

