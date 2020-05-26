A nurse on the Covid-19 frontline reconnects with New York City firefighter who rescued her from a burning building 37 years ago

(CNN) When Deirdre Taylor was preparing to leave her Virginia home to fight Covid-19 in New York on the front lines, she made sure to pack a possession that she held dear for over three decades: a front-page newspaper article.

But this wasn't just any newspaper article. It was an article documenting Taylor's rescue from a burning New York City apartment by a firefighter in 1983. She was only four years old at the time.

The picture on the front-page article shows a young Taylor with the man who saved her, Eugene Pugliese.

"I always knew I came close to losing my life that day," Taylor told CNN. "Without him, I wouldn't be here. I had a second chance at life, thanks to him."

Today, Taylor, 40, is an emergency room nurse who lives in Alexandria, Virginia with her husband and two kids. Ever since the incident, she wondered what became of the firefighter who saved her, coming up empty when she searched for him online. Ready to spend two months helping in the fight against Covid-19 at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, Taylor saw this as an opportunity to finally find him.

