FBI investigates death of a black man in Minneapolis after video shows police officer kneeling on his neck

(CNN) Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of a black man who they held down as he protested that he couldn't breathe have been placed on leave as the FBI looks into the incident, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Tuesday.

Officers responding to a forgery in progress Monday evening were initially told that a person later described as the suspect was sitting on a car and appeared to be under the influence, police said.

A pair of officers located the man, who was at that point inside the car and who police said "physically resisted" the officers after he was ordered to get out of the car. Officers handcuffed the man, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress," according to police. He died at a hospital a short time later, police said.

A video that circulated on social media showed two officers by the man on the ground -- one of them had his knee over the back of the man's neck. The video did not capture what led up to the arrest or what police described as the man resisting arrest.

"Please, I can't breathe," the man said, screaming for several minutes before he became silent.

