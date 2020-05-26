This Missouri man is waiting to hear if he has coronavirus after getting a haircut at a salon where stylists tested positive

(CNN) Erik Chase says he was already having a rough week when he found out that he may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Chase told CNN's "New Day" that he got his hair cut May 17 at a Great Clips salon in Springfield, Missouri, where health officials say two stylists worked for up to eight days despite showing Covid-19 symptoms. They potentially exposed 140 people to the virus, the officials said.

Health officials called him on Saturday afternoon -- six days after the haircut -- and told him that he might have been exposed on May 17 and that he needed to quarantine himself until May 31.

Chase said they didn't tell him where they believe he might have been exposed.

"I've dealt with some family emergencies this week and it was kind of like the last bit of bad news to get on a week that was already tumultuous," Chase said.