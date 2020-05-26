California suggests no singing and shorter services in guidelines for reopening places of worship

(CNN) The California Department of Public Health has issued guidelines for reopening places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bans on in-person religious gatherings had been in place in California as part of the state's effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Under the new guidelines, churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will be allowed to welcome only 25% of their total capacity -- or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower -- to services, including funerals.

"Even with adherence to physical distancing, convening in a congregational setting of multiple different households to practice a personal faith carries a relatively higher risk for widespread transmission of COVID-19," a health department release says.

The guidelines include several other suggested precautions.