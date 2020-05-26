Treating rebound headaches with early preventative meds best choice, study finds

(CNN) Your head is pounding yet again. You grab another round of pain meds, only to find they no longer work.

You may be suffering from a MOH -- a medication overuse headache -- brought on when the very medications you relied on for relief suddenly become the enemy.

Some 60 million people around the world suffer from headaches brought on by the overuse of medication. It typically happens to people who suffer from migraines, cluster headaches or tension-type headaches who are using medications that don't work.

When the pain doesn't ease, they take another pill, thus setting the scene for what is often known as a "rebound" headache.

Instead of a headache that might call for pain medications two or three times a week, people with MOH now have a headache nearly every day, typically upon awakening. For many, this is a new level of chronic pain -- and there's no miracle pill to fix it.

