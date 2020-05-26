Treating rebound headaches with early preventative meds best choice, study finds

(CNN)Your head is pounding yet again. You grab another round of pain meds, only to find they no longer work.
You may be suffering from a MOH -- a medication overuse headache -- brought on when the very medications you relied on for relief suddenly become the enemy.
Some 60 million people around the world suffer from headaches brought on by the overuse of medication. It typically happens to people who suffer from migraines, cluster headaches or tension-type headaches who are using medications that don't work.
When the pain doesn't ease, they take another pill, thus setting the scene for what is often known as a "rebound" headache.
Instead of a headache that might call for pain medications two or three times a week, people with MOH now have a headache nearly every day, typically upon awakening. For many, this is a new level of chronic pain -- and there's no miracle pill to fix it.
Is cold turkey best?
Withdrawal therapy is currently the only treatment for this disorder, sometimes combined with physical or behavioral therapy and preventative medicine treatments, sometimes called "bridge therapies."
Those preventative medicine treatments include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, beta blockers and calcium channel blockers that might help control withdrawal pain without risking medication overuse headaches. At times a patient may be given injections of Botox or antibodies designed to thwart migraines.
But not always. In Denmark, for example, guidelines suggest a complete withdrawal, totally discontinuing any pain medications for two months before other options are provided.
"Withdrawal has been recommended for years in European Guidelines, including the most recent published from May 2020," said Dr. Rigmor Jensen, a professor of headache and neurological pain who directs the Danish Headache Center at the University of Copenhagen, and is lead author on a new study to see if those recommendations were right.
In fact, doctors have long debated whether any preventative treatments were necessary to help patients wean off medications -- believing the vast majority of patients did just as well with a cold-turkey approach.
After all, most withdrawal headaches tend to improve in less than a week, although some patients did need to be hospitalized, especially if they were withdrawing from opioids.
"In placebo-controlled studies for preventive treatmen