Treating rebound headaches with early preventative meds best choice, study finds

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Tue May 26, 2020

Though the concept of migraine "food triggers" is thought to be less important now than it was in previous decades, many doctors agree that certain foods can play a role in migraines. Food preservatives, such nitrates and nitrites, found in processed meats might trigger migraines. Such additives can be found in hot dogs, ham, sausage, bacon and lunch meats, experts say.
Doctors have long known that alcohol might trigger migraines. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice found that people with migraines are more vulnerable to migraine-like hangover symptoms after consuming alcohol than those who don't have migraines. Sulfite, a preservative sometimes added to wine, might explain this link to migraines.
Tyramine, a monoamine compound found in aged and fermented foods, has been linked to migraines. The compound is produced naturally in foods from the breakdown of the amino acid tyrosine and can be found in foods such as aged cheeses or cured meats.
Monosodium glutamate is the sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid, and it is often considered a link to migraines. It can be found in soy sauce, canned vegetables, soups and processed meats.
People who have a sensitivity to caffeine and have migraines might find that foods or drinks high in caffeine can trigger their migraines. Experts advise keeping a food journal to monitor which food items might be a trigger for you.
(CNN)Your head is pounding yet again. You grab another round of pain meds, only to find they no longer work.

Struggling with migraines? This specific yoga routine can help, study says
You may be suffering from a MOH -- a medication overuse headache -- brought on when the very medications you relied on for relief suddenly become the enemy.
Some 60 million people around the world suffer from headaches brought on by the overuse of medication. It typically happens to people who suffer from migraines, cluster headaches or tension-type headaches who are using medications that don't work.
    When the pain doesn't ease, they take another pill, thus setting the scene for what is often known as a "rebound" headache.
    Instead of a headache that might call for pain medications two or three times a week, people with MOH now have a headache nearly every day, typically upon awakening. For many, this is a new level of chronic pain -- and there's no miracle pill to fix it.
    Is cold turkey best?

    Withdrawal therapy is currently the only treatment for this disorder, sometimes combined with physical or behavioral therapy and preventative medicine treatments, sometimes called "bridge therapies."
    From migraines to asthma to shingles: The physical toll coronavirus-related stress takes on your body and how to combat it
    Those preventative medicine treatments include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, beta blockers and calcium channel blockers that might help control withdrawal pain without risking medication overuse headaches. At times a patient may be given injections of Botox or antibodies designed to thwart migraines.
    But not always. In Denmark, for example, guidelines suggest a complete withdrawal, totally discontinuing any pain medications for two months before other options are provided.
    "Withdrawal has been recommended for years in European Guidelines, including the most recent published from May 2020," said Dr. Rigmor Jensen, a professor of headache and neurological pain who directs the Danish Headache Center at the University of Copenhagen, and is lead author on a new study to see if those recommendations were right.
    In fact, doctors have long debated whether any preventative treatments were necessary to help patients wean off medications -- believing the vast majority of patients did just as well with a cold-turkey approach.
    After all, most withdrawal headaches tend to improve in less than a week, although some patients did need to be hospitalized, especially if they were withdrawing from opioids.
