Denmark allows cross-border 'sweethearts' to reunite -- if they can prove they've been in a relationship for 6 months

(CNN) Lockdowns and social distancing restrictions have pushed couples apart around the world. But Denmark is now allowing some citizens in cross-border relationships to reunite with their partners.

The government eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, allowing the fiancés and partners of some citizens to enter Denmark from neighboring countries, police and justice officials told CNN.

The relaxed border controls apply only to permanent residents of Denmark's neighboring nations -- Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Couples must also have met regularly in person to be considered under the policy.

The plan has caused controversy in Denmark, as those seeking to cross the border must prove to the police that their relationship is at least six months old.

Following privacy concerns, authorities are updating the law to require only a signed declaration as proof of a qualifying relationship.

