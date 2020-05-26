Missed out on Memorial Day savings? These sales are still going on now

The long weekend has come and gone, but you still have a chance to take advantage of Memorial Day savings at some of your favorite retailers. Many stores have extended their holiday sales through Tuesday, so you can still pick up some new gadgets, appliances, furniture, fashions and more for much less than usual. See below for all the sales that are still happening now, and be sure to shop ASAP.

Home and health

AllModern : Redecorate with up to 65% off, plus an extra 15% off with code LETSGO through May 26 at 9 a.m. ET.

: Redecorate with up to 65% off, plus an extra 15% off with code LETSGO through May 26 at 9 a.m. ET. Ashley Homestore : Take up to 50% off — plus an extra 10% off for shopping online — everything, or take advantage of 60 months of special financing on purchases over $999. Just use promo code FREE2SAVE.

: Take up to 50% off — plus an extra 10% off for shopping online — everything, or take advantage of 60 months of special financing on purchases over $999. Just use promo code FREE2SAVE. Ban.do : Use code STAYCATION to save 25% on an assortment of outdoor fun, home and wellness items at the Mental Vacation Sale through May 26.

: Use code STAYCATION to save 25% on an assortment of outdoor fun, home and wellness items at the Mental Vacation Sale through May 26. Beautyrest : Save up to $300 on mattresses through June 1.

: Save up to $300 on mattresses through June 1. Best Buy : If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing.

: If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing. Boll & Branch : Score 15% off a new mattress with promo code CNN15.

: Score 15% off a new mattress with promo code CNN15. Boutique Rugs : Take 60% off a new rug with code MEMO60 through May 27.

: Take 60% off a new rug with code MEMO60 through May 27. Bowflex : Bring home new fitness equipment for less with code MEMORIAL20.

: Bring home new fitness equipment for less with code MEMORIAL20. Brava : Take $200 off your choice of Brava's multi-cooking Starter, Bake & Breakfast or Chef's Choice ovens through May 29.

: Take $200 off your choice of Brava's multi-cooking Starter, Bake & Breakfast or Chef's Choice ovens through May 29. Build.com : Through May 31, save up to 70% on the site's kitchen, bathroom and lighting categories.

: Through May 31, save up to 70% on the site's kitchen, bathroom and lighting categories. Burrow : The furniture brand is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, starting at 10% off any purchase under $1,499 and going up to $600 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW through May 31.

: The furniture brand is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, starting at 10% off any purchase under $1,499 and going up to $600 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW through May 31. Cricut : Get crafty with deals on two Cricut models, select vinyl material, Maker cutting materials, Infusible Ink products and some machine tools through May 26, plus free shipping.

: Get crafty with deals on two Cricut models, select vinyl material, Maker cutting materials, Infusible Ink products and some machine tools through May 26, plus free shipping. Design Within Reach : Save up to 40% and enjoy free shipping on select outdoor products, lighting, and accessories including DWR's exclusive Terassi, Sommer and Block Island collections through June 9.

: Save up to 40% and enjoy free shipping on select outdoor products, lighting, and accessories including DWR's exclusive Terassi, Sommer and Block Island collections through June 9. Discount Glasses : Take 30% off a new pair of glasses with code MEMORIALDAY30 through May 29.

: Take 30% off a new pair of glasses with code MEMORIALDAY30 through May 29. Discount Contact Lenses : Get contacts for 20% off with promo code MEMORIALDAY20 through May 29.

: Get contacts for 20% off with promo code MEMORIALDAY20 through May 29. DreamCloud : Take $200 Off Mattresses, plus score a free weighted blanket and pillow combo with code MEMORIALDAY through June 1.

: Take $200 Off Mattresses, plus score a free weighted blanket and pillow combo with code MEMORIALDAY through June 1. Dylan's Candy Bar : Take 20% off your purchase of full-price items with code MDW20, and get free shipping on all orders of $25+ through May 26.

: Take 20% off your purchase of full-price items with code MDW20, and get free shipping on all orders of $25+ through May 26. Dyson : Save up to $200 on select vacuums and air purifiers.

: Save up to $200 on select vacuums and air purifiers. eBay : Save on products from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more. eBay is also offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items.

: Save on products from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more. eBay is also offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items. Houzz: Find savings up to 75% off on home furnishings through June 2.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : Select shoes, apparel and accessories are up to 50% off, no promo code required, through May 26.

: Select shoes, apparel and accessories are up to 50% off, no promo code required, through May 26. Aerie : Bikini tops and bottoms are buy one, get one free through May 27, plus shorts and dresses are 50%.

: Bikini tops and bottoms are buy one, get one free through May 27, plus shorts and dresses are 50%. Alo Yoga : Take up to 50% off activewear at the OMG Sale.

: Take up to 50% off activewear at the OMG Sale. American Eagle : Everything on site is 20 to 60% off.

: Everything on site is 20 to 60% off. Ann Taylor : Take 60% off your purchase with code SUMMER.

: Take 60% off your purchase with code SUMMER. Bandier : On-sale activewear is an extra 30% off.

: On-sale activewear is an extra 30% off. Boden : Use code F9M5 to snag 20% off your purchase on May 26 only.

: Use code F9M5 to snag 20% off your purchase on May 26 only. Bonobos : Take 30% off sitewide with code WARMUP at the Summer Warm-Up Sale through May 30.

: Take 30% off sitewide with code WARMUP at the Summer Warm-Up Sale through May 30. Calvin Klein : Take 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items, plus select summer essentials are an extra 20% off with code SUMMER.

: Take 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items, plus select summer essentials are an extra 20% off with code SUMMER. Chinese Laundry : Take 25% off all regular price shoes with code YAY25 through May 28.

: Take 25% off all regular price shoes with code YAY25 through May 28. Dermstore : Skincare of all sorts is up to 20% off at the Summer Event with promo code SUMMER through May 27.

: Skincare of all sorts is up to 20% off at the Summer Event with promo code SUMMER through May 27. Dick's Sporting Goods : Save on Nike and Adidas apparel, along with a deal on cardio equipment and plenty of outdoor items.

: Save on Nike and Adidas apparel, along with a deal on cardio equipment and plenty of outdoor items. Dockers : Take up to 50% off styles at the Feel-Good Sale, plus free shipping.

: Take up to 50% off styles at the Feel-Good Sale, plus free shipping. Forever 21 : Take 20% off orders $75+, 30% off orders $85+, and 40% off orders $150+.

: Take 20% off orders $75+, 30% off orders $85+, and 40% off orders $150+. Honest: Take 20% off most baby and beauty purchases with code MAY20, and parents can snag 20% off their first month of a Diapers + Wipes Subscription with code FIRSTBUNDLE20.

Tech and electronics

Acer : You'll find deals on laptops, desktops, gaming monitors, headsets, keyboards, backpacks and more at Acer, with 20% off sitewide using promo code MEM2020 and 30% off accessories through May 27.

: You'll find deals on laptops, desktops, gaming monitors, headsets, keyboards, backpacks and more at Acer, with 20% off sitewide using promo code MEM2020 and 30% off accessories through May 27. Adidas headphones : Adidas does more than activewear. Score the brand's in-ear and on-ear headphones for less at Amazon through June 1.

: Adidas does more than activewear. Score the brand's in-ear and on-ear headphones for less at Amazon through June 1. Adorama : This sale includes discounts on tons of gear, including cameras and lenses, notebooks, monitors and more, through May 26.

: This sale includes discounts on tons of gear, including cameras and lenses, notebooks, monitors and more, through May 26. HP: Save up to 55% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required.

HyperX : Level up your gaming gear with deals at Best Buy and Amazon.

: Level up your gaming gear with deals at Best Buy and Amazon. Lenovo : You'll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, along with plenty of other doorbusters through May 31.

: You'll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, along with plenty of other doorbusters through May 31. Marshall : The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $399.99, down from $549.99, through June 1.

: The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $399.99, down from $549.99, through June 1. Rosetta Stone : Learn a new language for less with three months of Rosetta Stone for $35.97, more than $80 off a one-year subscription, more than $100 a two-year subscription, or $100 off a lifetime subscription.

: Learn a new language for less with three months of Rosetta Stone for $35.97, more than $80 off a one-year subscription, more than $100 a two-year subscription, or $100 off a lifetime subscription. Vizio: The SmartCast 36" 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System is $50 off through May 31 at Sam's Club.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.