We tried Daily Harvest's new dairy-free ice cream, and it's incredible

Daily Harvest Scoops: A vegan ice cream line with four flavors ready to be delivered to your doorstep ($8.99 per pint; dailyharvest.com).

Even if it's always ice cream season at your house (same, tbh), soaring temps and summer on the horizon make it an extra-refreshing treat. But if you're dairy-free or eat a plant-based diet, it may not always be easy to find options that you love. And while there are plenty of delicious dairy-free and vegan ice creams on the market, perhaps you haven't found one that's ticked all the ideal boxes: soy-free, no refined sugars or other preferences.

You might be delighted to learn, then, that Daily Harvest, known for its delicious and wholesome plant-based smoothies, soups and bowls delivered to your door, has launched Scoops — a new ice cream line that's not only vegan but also full of nourishing ingredients. Spirulina, avocado or ashwagandha with your dessert, anyone? The coconut-based treats are free of soy, gums, fillers, additives and carrageenan (a common additive used for thickening that may cause gastrointestinal inflammation). Amazingly, though, they're honestly some of the most delicious ice creams, vegan or not, that we've ever tried.

The line features four flavors that are all made with clean ingredients. Rather than relying on refined sugars, the ice cream is sweetened with maple, or, in the case of the berry flavor, by raspberries, strawberries, and dragonfruit. Pro tip: Mix 'em with your favorite nondairy milk for the vegan milkshake of your dreams. (We even poured a tiny bit of bourbon over the vanilla and sesame flavor for a boozy treat and it was — a great decision.)

A coconut base means Scoops are just as rich and creamy as any traditional dairy ice cream, and the flavor profiles run the gamut — so you're likely to find one you'll become obsessed with.

A quick debriefer on Scoop flavors:

Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge

This rich chocolate ice cream ups the creaminess ante with the addition of avocado, plus chunks of cacao-based fudge that are just sweet enough.

Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame

Marrying a flavorful vanilla base with crunchy, salted sesame ribbons, this one has contrasting textures and flavors that make it a ridiculously satisfying (and mouthwatering, obvi) ice cream-eating experience.

Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote

This sweet, tart, summery berry medley gives your grandparents' homemade strawberry ice cream a run for its money. Not only is it addictively delicious, but it also includes probiotics. (We love an ice cream that promotes a healthy gut!)

Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips

A leveled-up mint chocolate chip ice cream whose slightly bitter cacao chips are a dark-chocolate lover's dream. This flavor has the added bonus of a delightful minty hue, with color derived naturally from spirulina.

Honestly, when it comes to Scoops there's little to complain about. We even shared the ice cream with some dairy-loving family members who confirmed: This stuff is awesome, and skeptics would never know the difference. While the price tag is perhaps more than you'd pay for a typical dairy ice cream, it's actually quite competitive with other plant-based frozen treats on the market.

Daily Harvest Scoops Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame Ice Cream

Scoops is available to order as of Tuesday on Daily Harvest for $8.99 a pint. Like other Daily Harvest products, your order is sent straight to your doorstep and available on a subscription basis. You'll choose a plan that includes nine, 12 or 24 items — your choice of anything offered on the site, including smoothies and bowls, if, y'know, nine pints of ice cream isn't your thing — and a weekly or monthly delivery. After your first delivery, you can customize your box with anywhere from six to 26 products going forward. (And, if you're looking for other vegan- and vegetarian-friendly subscription delivery services, by the way, we've got you covered.)

So tell your friends, grab your favorite flavors, and have a Zoom ice cream party!

