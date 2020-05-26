Masks are too dangerous for children under two, Japanese experts warn

(CNN) Wearing masks has become increasingly common during the coronavirus pandemic, but they should not be used by children under the age of two, according to the Japan Pediatric Association.

Japan's coronavirus guidelines encourage people to wear masks but the medical body warned parents not to put them on infants because it makes it difficult to notice changes in face color, expression and breathing, it said in a leaflet.

"It is possible that masks make it difficult for infants to breathe and increase the risks of heat stroke," reads the leaflet

The leaflet says masks are not necessary for children under two.

Infants have narrower airways and masks can make it more difficult to breathe, increasing the burden on their lungs, it continues.

There is also an increased risk of suffocation, particularly if small children vomit behind a mask.