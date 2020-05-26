Masks are too dangerous for children under two, Japanese experts warn

By Jack Guy and Yoko Wakatsuki, CNN

Updated 8:05 AM ET, Tue May 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A statue of a small boy is pictured with a face mask on April 8, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.
A statue of a small boy is pictured with a face mask on April 8, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

(CNN)Wearing masks has become increasingly common during the coronavirus pandemic, but they should not be used by children under the age of two, according to the Japan Pediatric Association.

Japan's coronavirus guidelines encourage people to wear masks but the medical body warned parents not to put them on infants because it makes it difficult to notice changes in face color, expression and breathing, it said in a leaflet.
"It is possible that masks make it difficult for infants to breathe and increase the risks of heat stroke," reads the leaflet.
The leaflet says masks are not necessary for children under two.
The leaflet says masks are not necessary for children under two.
Infants have narrower airways and masks can make it more difficult to breathe, increasing the burden on their lungs, it continues.
    There is also an increased risk of suffocation, particularly if small children vomit behind a mask.
    Read More
    Infants are relatively low risk for coronavirus infections and the association concludes that masks are not necessary for infants under two years old.
    Japan firm offers couples unused hotel rooms amid Covid-19 lockdown
    Japan firm offers couples unused hotel rooms amid Covid-19 lockdown
    On Monday Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the country's nationwide state of emergency. It had been in place almost a month but authorities lifted it a week earlier than originally planned.
    However, Abe expanded a travel ban to 111 countries effective Wednesday, now including the United States, India, and South Africa.
    The ban list expanded by 11 countries this week and forbids foreign nationals who stayed in those countries from entering Japan.
    Japan just fell into recession, and much worse could be on the way
    Japan just fell into recession, and much worse could be on the way
      Japanese citizens are still allowed to enter the country, although they will need to go through medical tests and self-quarantine for 14 days.
      Japan now has a total of 16,581 confirmed cases and 830 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.