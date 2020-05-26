Costa Rica becomes the first Central American country to legalize same-sex marriage

(CNN) Marriage equality is now law in Costa Rica.

The country became the first in Central America on Tuesday to legally recognize same-sex marriage.

"Today, Costa Rica officially recognizes same-sex marriage," President Carlos Alvarado Quesada wrote on Twitter

"Today we celebrate liberty, equality and our democratic institutions. May empathy and love be the compass that guide us forward and allow us to move forward and build a country that has room for everyone."

Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya kiss during their wedding Tuesday in Costa Rica.

The move to marriage equality follows an August 2018 ruling by the country's Constitutional Court, which ruled that laws preventing same-sex marriage were unconstitutional.

