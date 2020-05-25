Scientists discover giant fiery doughnut-shaped galaxy

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 11:00 AM ET, Mon May 25, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Astronomers have discovered a rare type of galaxy described as a &quot;cosmic ring of fire.&quot; This artist&#39;s illustration shows the galaxy as it existed 11 billion years ago.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Astronomers have discovered a rare type of galaxy described as a "cosmic ring of fire." This artist's illustration shows the galaxy as it existed 11 billion years ago.
Hide Caption
1 of 179
This is an artist&#39;s impression of the Wolfe Disk, a massive rotating disk galaxy in the early universe.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This is an artist's impression of the Wolfe Disk, a massive rotating disk galaxy in the early universe.
Hide Caption
2 of 179
A bright yellow &quot;twist&quot; near the center of this image shows where a planet may be forming around the AB Aurigae star. The image was captured by the European Southern Observatory&#39;s Very Large Telescope.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
A bright yellow "twist" near the center of this image shows where a planet may be forming around the AB Aurigae star. The image was captured by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
Hide Caption
3 of 179
This artist&#39;s illustration shows the orbits of two stars and an invisible black hole 1,000 light-years from Earth. This system includes one star (small orbit seen in blue) orbiting a newly discovered black hole (orbit in red), as well as a third star in a wider orbit (also in blue).
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This artist's illustration shows the orbits of two stars and an invisible black hole 1,000 light-years from Earth. This system includes one star (small orbit seen in blue) orbiting a newly discovered black hole (orbit in red), as well as a third star in a wider orbit (also in blue).
Hide Caption
4 of 179
This illustration shows a star&#39;s core, known as a white dwarf, pulled into orbit around a black hole. During each orbit, the black hole rips off more material from the star and pulls it into a glowing disk of material around the black hole. Before its encounter with the black hole, the star was a red giant in the last stages of stellar evolution.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This illustration shows a star's core, known as a white dwarf, pulled into orbit around a black hole. During each orbit, the black hole rips off more material from the star and pulls it into a glowing disk of material around the black hole. Before its encounter with the black hole, the star was a red giant in the last stages of stellar evolution.
Hide Caption
5 of 179
This artist&#39;s illustration shows the collision of two 125-mile-wide icy, dusty bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. The observation of the aftermath of this collision was once thought to be an exoplanet.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This artist's illustration shows the collision of two 125-mile-wide icy, dusty bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. The observation of the aftermath of this collision was once thought to be an exoplanet.
Hide Caption
6 of 179
This is an artist&#39;s impression of the interstellar comet 2I/Borisov as it travels through our solar system. New observations detected carbon monixide in the cometary tail as the sun heated the comet.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This is an artist's impression of the interstellar comet 2I/Borisov as it travels through our solar system. New observations detected carbon monixide in the cometary tail as the sun heated the comet.
Hide Caption
7 of 179
This rosette pattern is the orbit of a star, called S2, around the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This rosette pattern is the orbit of a star, called S2, around the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
Hide Caption
8 of 179
This is an artist&#39;s illustration of SN2016aps, which astronomers believe is the brightest supernova ever observed.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This is an artist's illustration of SN2016aps, which astronomers believe is the brightest supernova ever observed.
Hide Caption
9 of 179
This is an artist&#39;s illustration of a brown dwarf, or a &quot;failed star&quot; object, and its magnetic field. The brown dwarf&#39;s atmosphere and magnetic field rotate at different speeds, which allowed astronomers to determine wind speed on the object.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This is an artist's illustration of a brown dwarf, or a "failed star" object, and its magnetic field. The brown dwarf's atmosphere and magnetic field rotate at different speeds, which allowed astronomers to determine wind speed on the object.
Hide Caption
10 of 179