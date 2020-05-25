The Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series championship ring features a nod to 'Baby Shark'

(CNN) Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.

That's the tune the Washington Nationals will be humming in their heads every time they admire their 2019 World Series championship rings.

The newly unveiled design for the rings features a shark holding up the Commissioner's trophy -- a nod to the popular children's song "Baby Shark." The tune became sort of an unofficial team anthem last season after outfielder Gerardo Parra chose it for his walk-up song in June.

Parra, and the Nationals, were in a slump at the time but soon turned their season around as "Baby Shark" fever swept their ballpark

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring.@Jostens // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TqPTnEIFsa — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

The Nationals also used some rather odd calculations to explain how they chose the number of diamonds, rubies and sapphires on each ring.

