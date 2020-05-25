(CNN) Twenty hikers were rescued Monday near a swimming hole known as the Devil's Bathtub in Virginia, CNN affiliate WJHL reports.

The rescue began Sunday when heavy rains caused flash flooding along the popular trail and the hikers became stranded about 7 p.m., Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department officials told affiliate WCYB.

Devil's Bathtub is a naturally occurring swimming hole in the western part of the state.

Initial reports indicated at least two children were in the group, WCYB says.

According to Duffield Fire Chief Roger Carter, all of the hikers were rescued on trails around the Devil's Bathtub before 10 a.m. Monday.

