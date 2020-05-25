Lawmakers want the VA to remove swastikas from gravestones at two veterans cemeteries

(CNN) Members of Congress are calling on federal officials to take down or alter headstones at two national cemeteries that contain swastikas or messages honoring Adolf Hitler.

At Department of Veterans Affairs cemeteries in Texas and Utah, the graves of three German prisoners of war are marked with references to Nazi ideology.

"Allowing these gravestones with symbols and messages of hatred, racism, intolerance, and genocide is especially offensive to all the veterans who risked, and often lost, their lives defending this country and our way of life," a group of House lawmakers wrote in a letter to Veteran Affairs secretary Robert Wilkie

"It is also a stain on the hallowed ground where so many veterans and their families are laid to rest. Families who visit their loved ones, who are buried in the same cemeteries with the Nazi soldiers whom they fought against, should never have to confront symbols of hatred that are antithetical to our American values."

Read More