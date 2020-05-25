Three-state manhunt ongoing for UConn student after killing, home invasion

(CNN) Connecticut State Police are searching for a University of Connecticut student in connection with the killing of at least one man, according to law enforcement officials.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is suspected of killing a 62-year-old man and seriously injuring another man on Friday morning in Willington, Connecticut State Police said in a press release. Police said the motive was unclear.

Connecticut State Police is working with the FBI and local enforcement to track Manfredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI said that Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police warned that Manfredonia is considered "armed and dangerous" and he should not be approached, according to a Facebook post

