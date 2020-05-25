The largest volcano in the world sits beneath two small rocky peaks in Hawaii

(CNN) With two barren peaks that rise only about 170 feet above sea level, the now extinct Pūhāhonu volcano in the Northwestern Hawaii Islands doesn't look like much. This is especially true since in the same archipelago, Mauna Loa towers over every other volcano at 30,000 feet.

Scientists at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa have proved that looks can be deceiving.

new study published in the Earth and Planetary Science Letters journal establishes that Pūhāhonu is the largest shield volcano in the world, taking Mauna Loa's title.

Scientists surveyed the ocean floor and used quantitative modeling to determine that the volcano, which is about 171 miles long and 56 miles wide, is twice the size of Mauna Loa.

"Pūhāhonu is massive," the study reads. So much so that it is causing the Earth's crust to sink.

