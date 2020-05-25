Photos show plenty of people flocked to beaches, but not a lot of social distancing or masks

By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Mon May 25, 2020

Beachgoers swarmed Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter Sunday.
(CNN)Photos and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the US showed plenty of people going to the beach and gathering on boardwalks, but not a lot of social distancing or masks.

From Florida to Indiana and across the country to California, Americans were out enjoying the weekend as states loosened coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunshine State

In Florida an event called Orlando Invades Daytona was scheduled but then canceled by promoters at the request of the police department, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said in a news release Sunday.
    The event had already been heavily promoted on social media and large crowds still descended on the city bringing chaos in their wake. Six people were injured a shooting late Saturday night near the beach, Capri said. A suspect is in custody and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
    In pictures: America goes outside for Memorial Day weekend
    People wear face masks while participating in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Staten Island, New York, on Monday, May 25.
    People wear face masks while participating in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Staten Island, New York, on Monday, May 25.
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday.
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday.
    Park visitors watch the sunrise along the south rim of the Grand Canyon on Monday. Grand Canyon National Park has opened for limited hours and access.
    Park visitors watch the sunrise along the south rim of the Grand Canyon on Monday. Grand Canyon National Park has opened for limited hours and access.
    Robert Bean, a retired member of the US Marine Corps and National Guard, plays taps as the American flag is lowered over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday.
    Robert Bean, a retired member of the US Marine Corps and National Guard, plays taps as the American flag is lowered over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday.
    People watch the Memorial Day Parade in Carmel, New York, on Monday.
    People watch the Memorial Day Parade in Carmel, New York, on Monday.
    Visitors pay respects at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego on Monday.
    Visitors pay respects at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego on Monday.
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park to lay a wreath on Monday.
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park to lay a wreath on Monday.
