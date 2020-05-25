(CNN) Photos and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the US showed plenty of people going to the beach and gathering on boardwalks, but not a lot of social distancing or masks.

From Florida to Indiana and across the country to California, Americans were out enjoying the weekend as states loosened coronavirus restrictions

The Sunshine State

In Florida an event called Orlando Invades Daytona was scheduled but then canceled by promoters at the request of the police department, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said in a news release Sunday.

The event had already been heavily promoted on social media and large crowds still descended on the city bringing chaos in their wake. Six people were injured a shooting late Saturday night near the beach, Capri said. A suspect is in custody and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

