Photos show plenty of people flocked to beaches, but not a lot social distancing or masks

(CNN) Photos and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the US showed plenty of people going to the beach and gathering on boardwalks, but not a lot of people social distancing or wearing masks.

The sunshine state

Aerial footage from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows large crowds blocking the streetss in Daytona Beach.

Pensacola Beach was a little more calm but still crowded as beachgoers planted their umbrellas 6 feet from each other to mingle, but not too closely.

Pensacola Beach

Beaches in Miami remained closed, but that didn't stop people from going outside. Miami waterways were packed with boats as mask-less people soaked up the sun, WPLG reported.

Packed parks

Further north, a park in Indiana was completely swarmed with crowds celebrating the holiday weekend, CNN affiliate WBBM reported. Porter beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.

South Padre Island, Texas, saw scores of celebrators Friday on its beaches and at bars, affiliate KRGV reported.

South Padre Island, Texas

In Playa Del Rey, California, the beach wasn't packed but cyclists made good use of the path with masks to boot.

One rider told CNN reporter Paul Vercammen she saw a lot of people with masks and felt it's because people care about each other in that area.

Weather didn't keep them away

In Maryland, Ocean City beaches were crowded with people but as the temperatures fell into the mid-50's people put on their long sleeves and moved to the boardwalks.

People enjoy the boardwalk during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

In Virginia some people walked along the beach with their clothes on, enjoying the breeze and the water.

Up north businesses in New Hampshire were open even if the beaches weren't.