Flying the American flag on Memorial Day honors military personnel. Here's the very specific way to do that.

(CNN) Your Memorial Day cookout may be different this year due to the pandemic, but you can still honor those who died serving in the US military.

One way to honor those who died in war is to fly the US flag at half-staff -- and make sure you do so properly:

1. Make sure your flag is in good condition.

If your flag has any tears, holes or is faded, it may be time to properly dispose of it and replace it with a new one.