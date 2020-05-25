Hundreds took part in a parade celebrating the first birthday of a boy who lost both his parents in the El Paso shooting

(CNN) A Texas community hit by terrible tragedy months ago came together over the weekend to celebrate a survivor's first birthday.

Paul Gilbert Anchondo was two months old when his parents died shielding him from a shooter at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on August 3, 2019.

Over the weekend, the toddler turned 1, CNN affiliate KVIA reported, and hundreds of residents drove in a parade to celebrate the boy.

They wanted to remind him "he's not by himself," Gilbert Anchondo, the baby's grandfather, told the news station.

Hundreds participated in the parade for the 1-year-old boy

"We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and our community is supporting him," he said.