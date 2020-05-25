The US Air Force is removing height restrictions for pilots, which will allow more women to serve

(CNN) The US Air Force has removed its minimum height requirements for prospective pilots, doing away with a barrier that had disadvantaged women.

Previously, aspiring Air Force pilots were required to have a standing height of 5'4" to 6'5" and a sitting height of 34 to 40 inches. Applicants shorter than 5'4" or taller than 6'5" had to submit a waiver.

Though most height waivers were approved, the restrictions eliminated about 44% of the US female population ages 20 to 29, according to the Air Force

"Studies have shown that women's perceptions about being fully qualified for a job makes them less likely to apply, even though there is a waiver option," Air Force mobility planner and programmer Lt. Col. Jessica Ruttenber said in news release last week.

Historically, most of the Air Force's aircraft had been engineered around the height of an average man, said Ruttenber, who led the effort to change the height standards. The new policy will allow the Air Force to "accommodate a larger and more diverse rated applicant pool within existing aircraft constraints," she said.

