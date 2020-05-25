Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video of baby Capri's first steps

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, shared a sweet moment this Memorial Day weekend -- a film of their baby daughter's first steps.

In a video posted to Instagram, 11-month-old Capri stumbles across the room for the first time, into the arms of her ecstatic mom.

"I'm so proud of you!" Vanessa exclaims. "I knew you were gonna do it!"

Kobe, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna , and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January.

"My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today," she explained.

