The best Memorial Day deals: 200+ sales to shop this weekend

A long weekend means an extra day to take advantage of the stellar Memorial Day sales happening now across the web. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and firing up the grill for a day of outdoor fun, be sure to check out our list of more than 200 retailers offering up major savings on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances and much more below.
Major retailers
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save on outdoor items, home decor, tech, vacuums, bedding and much more with up to 40% off across categories.
- Best Buy: If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing.
- eBay: Save on products from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more. eBay is also offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items.
- Kohls: In addition to deals on tons of apparel and home items, take $10 off purchases of $25 with code SERVICE10.
- Lowe's: Upgrade your home with appliances and tools, big and small from Lowe's, in addition to deals on furniture and outdoor must-haves.
- Macy's: Save 25% to 60% across departments, including apparel, beauty, handbags, home and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY.
- Overstock: Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off, so you can revamp your space this summer without breaking the bank.
- Target: Save big on swimsuits, furniture, bedding, towels, appliances, electronics, patio items — essentially everything you'll need this summer.
- Wayfair: The mega home retailer is marking down patio and outdoor furniture and decor, appliances, grills, home accents, bedding, rugs and so much more for the long weekend.
Home and health
- Ace Hardware: Shop Memorial Day deals on tools, patio furniture, grills and more through May 25.
- AllModern: Redecorate with up to 65% off, plus an extra 15% off with code LETSGO through May 26 at 9 a.m. ET.
- Allswell: Take 20% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding, and bath and spa products with code MEM20 through May 25.
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free no-contact delivery with code MD30.
- Arhaus: Save up to 50% off outdoor items for Memorial Day through May 25.
- Ashley Homestore: Take up to 50% off — plus an extra 10% off for shopping online — everything, or take advantage of 60 months of special financing on purchases over $999. Just use promo code FREE2SAVE.
- Backcountry: Take up to 50% off best-selling outdoor gear and apparel through May 25.
- Ban.do: Use code STAYCATION to save 25% on an assortment of outdoor fun, home and wellness items at the Mental Vacation Sale through May 26.
- BBQ Guys: Grilling season is here! Save up to 75% on select grill styles now.
- Bear Mattress: Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud Pillows with code MDW20.
- Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on mattresses through June 1.
- BioLite: Take up to 35% off at outdoor retailer BioLite, where you can score discounts on fire pits, camp stoves and even headlamps through May 25.
- Birch Lane: Save up to 70% on home decor.
- Boll & Branch: Score 15% off a new mattress with promo code CNN15, and save 10% on the rest of the items on site with code GOODNESS.
- Boutique Rugs: Take 60% off a new rug with code MEMO60 through May 27.
- Bowflex: Bring home new fitness equipment for less with code MEMORIAL20.
- Branch: Upgrade your home office with a few on-sale office chairs from Branch.
- Brava: Take $200 off your choice of Brava's multi-cooking Starter, Bake & Breakfast or Chef's Choice ovens through May 29.
- Brooklinen: Take 15% off fan-favorite bedding, bath linens and more with code WKND15.
- Brooklyn Bedding: The mattress and bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide through May 25.
- Build.com: Through May 31, save up to 70% on the site's kitchen, bathroom and lighting categories.
- Burrow: The furniture brand is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, starting at 10% off any purchase under $1,499 and going up to $600 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW through May 31.
- Casper: Upgrade your mattress with 15% off at Casper using code MEM15 through May 25. Other sleep-centric items on site are 10% off through June 1.
- Crane & Canopy: Take up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor through May 25.
- Cricut: Get crafty with deals on two Cricut models, select vinyl material, Maker cutting materials, Infusible Ink products and some machine tools through May 26, plus free shipping.
- Design Within Reach: Save up to 40% and enjoy free shipping on select outdoor products, lighting, and accessories including DWR's exclusive Terassi, Sommer and Block Island collections through June 9.
- Discount Glasses: Take 30% off a new pair of glasses with code MEMORIALDAY30 through May 29.
- Discount Contact Lenses: Get contacts for 20% off with promo code MEMORIALDAY20 through May 29.
- DreamCloud: Take $200 Off Mattresses, plus score a free weighted blanket and pillow combo with code MEMORIALDAY through June 1.
- Dylan's Candy Bar: Take 20% off your purchase of full-price items with code MDW20, and get free shipping on all orders of $25+ through May 26.
- Dyson: Save up to $200 on select vacuums and air purifiers.
- Eight Sleep: Enjoy $200 of The Pod and The Pod Pro mattresses and $350 off the Pod Pro + Sleep Essentials bundle.
- EyeBuyDirect: Through May 25, get 20% off frames and 30% off lenses with code YAY4SUN.
- Helix: Use the code MDWS200 to get $200 off, plus two free Dream pillows when you spend $1,750; use the code MDWS150 to get $150 and two free Dream pillows when you spend $1,250; or use the code MDWS100 to get $100 off any mattress and two dream pillows.
- Houzz: Find savings up to 75% off on home furnishings through June 2.
- Igloo: Score a new cooler with 30% off select items.
- Joss & Main: Take up to 65% off tons of home goods at this Memorial Day clearance sale, plus snag an extra 15% off with code SUMMER.
- Kirkland's Home: Take 25% off your purchase with code MEMORIAL through May 25.
- La-Z-Boy: Everything — yes, including recliners — is 30% off for Memorial Day.
- Leesa: Take $100 off the Studio by Leesa, $200 off the Leesa Original, $300 off the Leesa Hybrid and $400 off the Leesa Legend through June 5.
- Lovesac: Save up to 30% on modular Sactionals sofas.
- Nectar Sleep: When you buy a Nectar mattress, you'll get $399 worth of free accessories, including a mattress topper, sheet set and pillows. Offer ends June 1.
- Michaels: Start crafting with 20% off full-price items through May 30 with code 20MAKE4120.
- Nest Bedding: Take 25% off your order when you purchase a mattress through May 31.
- NutriBullet: NutriBullet Pro models are 15% off with the code MEMORIALDAY.
- Only Natural Pet: Made in the USA products are 15% off with code USA520 and a minimum purchase of $99.
- Otterbox: Elevation Wine Tumblers are 15% off for one day only on May 25.
- Paint Your Life: Take $50 off any painting made from your very own photo with code MEM50, plus free worldwide shipping.
- Paper Mart: Take an extra 10% off already on-sale paper products.
- Parachute: Everything, including bedding, bath, decor and more, is 20% off while supplies last through May 25.
- Paravel: You may not be traveling during the holiday weekend, but select luggage styles are still 20% off from this cult-favorite brand.
- Peet's Coffee: Take 10% off orders $25+, 15% off orders $50+, and 20% off orders $75+ with code HEYSUMMER through May 27.
- PetSmart: Enjoy savings on everything from cat litter and aquariums to dog toys and crates through May 25.
- Pier 1: Shop the sitewide Going Out of Business Sale for boho chic home decor.
- Purple: Score up to $400 off a mattress plus sleep bundle, $200 of the Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 off the Purple Hybrid and $100 off the Purple Mattress. You'll also find savings on bedding and other sleep accessories.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Take 30% off sitewide, including rugs and pillows, and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50 through May 26.
- Riley Home: Through May 26, when you spend as little as $125 at this Memorial Day sale, you'll get a gift card emailed to you within 24 hours to spend in June.
- Rugs.com: Take up to 80% off through May 27.
- Saatchi Art: Originals over $3,000 are 20% off with code SUMMERSALE20, while all other originals are 15% off with code SUMMERSALE15.
- Saatva: Take $200 off orders of $1,000 and more through May 25.
- Sam's Club: Save on furniture, mattresses and home appliances.
- Samsung: Find Memorial Day savings on refrigerators, washer-dryers, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more.
- Serena & Lily: Take 20% off home decor with code LIVEWELL.
- Society6: Wall art is 40% off, home decor is 30% off, and everything else is 20% at this Memorial Day sale through May 25.
- Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on top pics for grilling, outdoor dining and more at the Hello Summer Sale.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets during Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day savings event, through May 25.
- The Company Store: Take up to 35% off sitewide with code MDWKD20 through May 25.
- The Container Store: Save up to 30% on closet essentials through June 28.
- Tuft & Needle: Grab up to 30% off sitewide during Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale, running now through May 31.
- World Market: Score new home goods with up to 40% off sitewide at the Clearance Sale.
- Zenni: Get 30% off qualified lens and coating upgrades with code LENSUP30 through May 31.
- Zoma: Take $150 off mattresses with the code MD15 through May 26.
Fashion and beauty
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 40% to 60% off everything, plus an extra 15% off select styles.
- Adidas: Select shoes, apparel and accessories are up to 50% off, no promo code required, through May 26.
- Aerosoles: Select summer styles are 40% off.
- Aerie: Bikini tops and bottoms are buy one, get one free through May 27, plus shorts and dresses are 50%.
- Alo Yoga: Take up to 50% off activewear at the OMG Sale.
- American Eagle: Everything on site is 20 to 60% off.
- Ann Taylor: Take 60% off your purchase with code SUMMER.
- Athleta: Summer essentials are starting at just $14.99.
- Banana Republic: Everything is up to 75% off, including new arrivals.
- Bandier: On-sale activewear is an extra 30% off.
- Bare Necessities: Score up to 70% off lingerie, sleepwear and more at the Semi-Annual Sale.
- Betsey Johnson: Take 25% off sitewide with code MDW25.
- Bloomingdales: Through May 25, save 30 to 50% on a selection of items, plus take an extra 50% off clearance items as marked.
- Boden: Use code F9M5 to snag 20% off your purchase on May 26 only.
- Bonobos: Take 30% off sitewide with code WARMUP at the Summer Warm-Up Sale through May 30.
- Brooks Brothers: Save 30% on everything, including clearance items, through May 25.
- Calvin Klein: Take 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items, plus select summer essentials are an extra 20% off with code SUMMER.
- Carbon 38: Score new activewear sets with up to 80% off select styles with code MDW2020.
- Chico's: Select styles are just $19 and up.
- Chinese Laundry: Take 25% off all regular price shoes with code YAY25 through May 28.
- Club Monaco: Take 25% off sitewide with promo code LONGWEEKEND.
- Cole Haan: Take 10% off women's sandals with code SANDALS, plus all sale items are up to 70% off.
- Colgate: The Optic White Advanced LED Whitening kit is just under $130 — that's 30% off — at Amazon.
- Columbia: Almost everything on site is 25% off through May 25, plus you'll get a $20 gift card to use in June when you spend $100.
- Crocs: Take 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day, no code required.
- Dermstore: Skincare of all sorts is up to 20% off at the Summer Event with promo code SUMMER through May 27.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Save on Nike and Adidas apparel, along with deal on cardio equipment and plenty of outdoor items.
- Dockers: Take up to 50% off styles at the Feel-Good Sale, plus free shipping.
- Draper James: Select sale styles are 40% off through May 25.
- Ebags: Take up to 70% off sitewide with promo code HOTDOG.
- Eddie Bauer: Enjoy 50% off your purchase in honor of the holiday.
- Eos: Everything is 20% off, plus orders over $30 ship for free.
- Express: Take 40 to 50% off everything on site.
- Greats: Score sophisticated leather sneakers with 30% off sitewide using code REALLY30.
- Faherty Brand: Take 60% off at the sustainable brand for Memorial Day.
- Fossil: Take up to 50% off select new styles, plus the more you buy, the more you'll save with code MOREPLS through May 25.
- Franco Sarto: Select shoes are 50% off, while everything else is 40% off, with code FRANCOSUMMER.
- Frame: Take an extra 30% off markdowns, including ultra cool denim.
- Frederick's of Hollywood: Score lingerie and swimwear with 30% off sitewide.
- Forever 21: Take 20% off orders $75, 30% off orders $85+, and 40% off orders $150+.
- Gap: Everything is 50% off with code WARM.
- Hanes: Take up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.
- Honest: Take 20% off most baby and beauty purchases with code MAY20, and parents can snag 20% off their first month of a Diapers + Wipes Subscription with code FIRSTBUNDLE20.
- Hot Topic: Score up to 60% off select pop culture-centric styles at the Summer Kickoff Sale.
- Hush Puppies: Take 30% off select styles and an extra 20% off sale styles with code EARLYACCESS.
- Indochino: Save up to $100 on a custom suit, with over 100 styles to choose from.
- Ivory Ella: Take an additional 25% off all sale items through May 25.
- J.Crew: Take 60% off your purchase when you use promo code HISUMMER.
- Jachs New York: Use code MD60 for 60% off sitewide at Jachs through May 26.
- JackRabbit: Save on footwear, sunglasses, hydration and everything else you need to stay active.
- Jansport: Select backpack and pouch styles are up to 30% off.
- Kate Spade: Take an extra 40% off all sale styles with code SUNNYDAYS through May 26.
- L.L.Bean: Enjoy 15% off your order with code SUNNY15 through May 26.
- Land's End: Take 50% off your entire order with code HOLIDAY.
- Levi's: Take up to 50% off sitewide at the End of Season Sale.
- Loft: Reward members get 60% off everything, while non-members get 50% off with promo code FRIEND.
- M.M.LaFleur: Select styles are up to 80% off during Memorial Day Weekend.
- Madewell: Dresses and sandals are 30% off with code HAPPYTOGETHER.
- Manduka: Men's and women's yoga apparel is up to 50% off through May 27.
- Marmot: Enjoy 25% off sitewide and stock up on outdoor apparel.
- Michael Kors: Score new styles for up to 50% off.
- Modcloth: Take 30% off full-price items and an extra 40% off clearance with code HOTDOG.
- Moosejaw: Save on brands like The North Face, Acteryx, Eagles Nest Hammocks, Chaco, Burley and more, plus take 20% off one full-price item with code SUNSCREEN.
- Mountain Hardwear: Take 30% off sitewide plus free shipping.
- Naadam: Take 25% off super soft cashmere and more with code SUNNY25 through May 25.
- Native: Take 20% off orders of $30 or more with code SUMMER20
- Need Supply: Save up to 50% on some of the season's coolest styles.
- Nine West: Take 50% off sandals and 40% off everything else on site.
- Nisolo: Use code MDWCNN for an additional 20% off all sale items through May 31.
- Oakley: Take 20% off select sunglasses.
- Old Navy: Through May 29, score 50% off all shorts, 50% off all tees and tanks, 50% off all swimwear and beach fleeces and sweatshirts starting at $30.
- Onzie: Score new activewear with 20% off orders of $75+, 25% off orders of $125+, and 30% off orders of $175+ with code MEMORIAL.
- Original Penguin: Pick up polos and other clothes for guys with 30% off sitewide.
- Osprey: Take 25% off select gear and up to 40% off last season packs.
- Perry Ellis: Guys, take 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10, at this men's apparel retailer.
- Philosophy: Take $20 off when you spend $50 using code SAVEMORE through May 27.
- Prana: Take 25 to 30% off select styles, plus free shipping on all orders.
- Puma: Take 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions) using code WEEKEND30.
- Ray-Ban: Select eyewear is 30% off with code FLASHSALE.
- Reebok: Take 30% off orders up to $100, 40% off orders $100 to $250, and 50% off orders $250+ with code MDW.
- Rockport: Buy one pair of Rockport shoes to receive 30% off, buy two to get 40% and free shipping with code LONGWEEKEND.
- Sephora: Take up to 50% off a selection of more than 500 beauty products.
- Smoko: Select adorable items are 40 to 50% off through May 26.
- Soko Glam: Stock up on K-beauty favorites for summer with 15% off orders $50+ with code GLOW50 and 20% off orders $85+ with code GLOW85.
- Soma: Take up to 70% off sale styles from the intimates brand.
- Sorel: Take up to 40% off select styles that are perfect for the long weekend.
- Spanx: All denim is 30% off, with pairs starting at just $89.
- State Cashmere: Save 20% sitewide with code MEMORIAL2020.
- Stuart Weitzman: Take 40% off warm-weather styles at the Spring Into Summer Sale through May 25 with code NEWWEDGES.
- Sunglasses Hut: Select styles are 30% off.
- Ted Baker: All clothing is 40% off for Memorial Day through May 31.
- Teva: Starting May 23 until May 27, take up to 30% off women's and men's styles.
- The Kooples: Shop the Archive Sale for up to 80% off final sale styles.
- The North Face: Select styles are up to 30% off now.
- Tillys: Take up to 30% off summer styles sitewide.
- Toad&Co: Spend some time outside, and take 25% off sitewide with code HUZZAH.
- Todd Snyder: Menswear starts at 30% off at this Memorial Day sale.
- Tommy Bahama: Get more out of summer with a $50 Flipside award when you spend $175.
- Toms: Slip on some full-price shoes, including new arrivals, for 25% off with code HEYSUMMER.
- True Religion: Everything on site, including the brand's famed jeans, is 40% to 70% off.
- Urban Outfitters: All sale styles are an extra 30% off for a limited time.
- Vincero Watches: Get 20% off on all products with code CNN20
- Vineyard Vines: The retailer is offering 50% discount for active duty military and veterans through May 25.
- White House Black Market: Take 40% off your entire purchase with code 33897.
- Zappos: More than 96,000 shoes and clothes are marked down for men, women and kids.
- Zitsticka: Battle blemishes with 20% off sitewide all weekend using code AMAYZING.
Tech and electronics
- Acer: You'll find deals on laptops, desktops, gaming monitors, headsets, keyboards, backpacks and more at Acer, with 20% off sitewide using promo code MEM2020 and 30% off accessories through May 27.
- Adidas headphones: Adidas does more than activewear. Score the brand's in-ear and on-ear headphones for less at Amazon through June 1.
- Adorama: This sale includes discounts on tons of gear, including cameras and lenses, notebooks, monitors and more, through May 26.
- B&H Photo Video: Take up to 59% off over 80 electronics.
- Case-Mate: Starting May 23, take 30% off sitewide and score a free screen protector with any iPhone case purchase using code RESPECT30.
- Dell: Save on select PCs, TVs, peripherals, smart home products and much more.
- GameStop: The gaming retailer is running a slew of deals, including a Buy 2, Get 1 Free promo on new and pre-owned games, $12 T-shirts, Pop! Vinyl deals and discounted consoles and bundles to name a few.
- Goal Zero: Stay charged up with deals on portable power from Goal Zero now through May 25.
- GoPro: Through May 25, take $100 off the HERO8 Black, plus score a free battery and a 32GB SD card.
- HP: Save up to 55% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required.
- HyperX: Level up your gaming gear with deals at Best Buy and Amazon.
- Lenovo: You'll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, along with plenty of other doorbusters through May 31.
- Lifeproof: Shop Lifeproof's Almost Summer Sale on May 23 through May 25 for 10% off sitewide or 20% off when you purchase two products.
- Lumee: Score a new phone case with 30% off sitewide using promo code RESPECT30 through May 25.
- Marshall: The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $399.99, down from $549.99, through June 1.
- Microsoft: PCs, phones and Xbox consoles are marked down for the weekend.
- Monoprice: Take up 83% off Monoprice's most popular products, including brackets and cables of all kinds.
- Newegg: Take up to 50% off tons of tech, including TVs, monitors, smart home products, hard drives and more.
- Rosetta Stone: Learn a new language for less with three months of Rosetta Stone for $35.97, more than $80 off a one-year subscription, more than $100 a two-year subscription, or $100 off a lifetime subscription.
- Vizio: The SmartCast 36" 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System is $50 off through May 31 at Sam's Club.
- World Wide Stereo: Use code MEMDAY for savings of up to 60% off on tons of audio equipment.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.