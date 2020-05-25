The best Memorial Day deals: 200+ sales to shop this weekend

A long weekend means an extra day to take advantage of the stellar Memorial Day sales happening now across the web. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and firing up the grill for a day of outdoor fun, be sure to check out our list of more than 200 retailers offering up major savings on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances and much more below.

Major retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save on outdoor items, home decor, tech, vacuums, bedding and much more with up to 40% off across categories.

: Save on outdoor items, home decor, tech, vacuums, bedding and much more with up to 40% off across categories. Best Buy : If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing.

: If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing. eBay : Save on products from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more. eBay is also offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items.

: Save on products from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson and more. eBay is also offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion and tech items. Kohls : In addition to deals on tons of apparel and home items, take $10 off purchases of $25 with code SERVICE10.

: In addition to deals on tons of apparel and home items, take $10 off purchases of $25 with code SERVICE10. Lowe's : Upgrade your home with appliances and tools, big and small from Lowe's, in addition to deals on furniture and outdoor must-haves.

: Upgrade your home with appliances and tools, big and small from Lowe's, in addition to deals on furniture and outdoor must-haves. Macy's : Save 25% to 60% across departments, including apparel, beauty, handbags, home and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY.

: Save 25% to 60% across departments, including apparel, beauty, handbags, home and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY. Overstock : Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off, so you can revamp your space this summer without breaking the bank.

: Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off, so you can revamp your space this summer without breaking the bank. Target : Save big on swimsuits, furniture, bedding, towels, appliances, electronics, patio items — essentially everything you'll need this summer.

: Save big on swimsuits, furniture, bedding, towels, appliances, electronics, patio items — essentially everything you'll need this summer. Wayfair: The mega home retailer is marking down patio and outdoor furniture and decor, appliances, grills, home accents, bedding, rugs and so much more for the long weekend.

Home and health

Ace Hardware : Shop Memorial Day deals on tools, patio furniture, grills and more through May 25.

: Shop Memorial Day deals on tools, patio furniture, grills and more through May 25. AllModern : Redecorate with up to 65% off, plus an extra 15% off with code LETSGO through May 26 at 9 a.m. ET.

: Redecorate with up to 65% off, plus an extra 15% off with code LETSGO through May 26 at 9 a.m. ET. Allswell : Take 20% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding, and bath and spa products with code MEM20 through May 25.

: Take 20% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding, and bath and spa products with code MEM20 through May 25. Amerisleep : Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free no-contact delivery with code MD30.

: Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free no-contact delivery with code MD30. Arhaus : Save up to 50% off outdoor items for Memorial Day through May 25.

: Save up to 50% off outdoor items for Memorial Day through May 25. Ashley Homestore : Take up to 50% off — plus an extra 10% off for shopping online — everything, or take advantage of 60 months of special financing on purchases over $999. Just use promo code FREE2SAVE.

: Take up to 50% off — plus an extra 10% off for shopping online — everything, or take advantage of 60 months of special financing on purchases over $999. Just use promo code FREE2SAVE. Backcountry : Take up to 50% off best-selling outdoor gear and apparel through May 25.

: Take up to 50% off best-selling outdoor gear and apparel through May 25. Ban.do : Use code STAYCATION to save 25% on an assortment of outdoor fun, home and wellness items at the Mental Vacation Sale through May 26.

: Use code STAYCATION to save 25% on an assortment of outdoor fun, home and wellness items at the Mental Vacation Sale through May 26. BBQ Guys : Grilling season is here! Save up to 75% on select grill styles now.

: Grilling season is here! Save up to 75% on select grill styles now. Bear Mattress : Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud Pillows with code MDW20.

: Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud Pillows with code MDW20. Beautyrest : Save up to $300 on mattresses through June 1.

: Save up to $300 on mattresses through June 1. BioLite : Take up to 35% off at outdoor retailer BioLite, where you can score discounts on fire pits, camp stoves and even headlamps through May 25.

: Take up to 35% off at outdoor retailer BioLite, where you can score discounts on fire pits, camp stoves and even headlamps through May 25. Birch Lane : Save up to 70% on home decor.

: Save up to 70% on home decor. Boll & Branch : Score 15% off a new mattress with promo code CNN15, and save 10% on the rest of the items on site with code GOODNESS.

: Score 15% off a new mattress with promo code CNN15, and save 10% on the rest of the items on site with code GOODNESS. Boutique Rugs : Take 60% off a new rug with code MEMO60 through May 27.

: Take 60% off a new rug with code MEMO60 through May 27. Bowflex : Bring home new fitness equipment for less with code MEMORIAL20.

: Bring home new fitness equipment for less with code MEMORIAL20. Branch : Upgrade your home office with a few on-sale office chairs from Branch.

: Upgrade your home office with a few on-sale office chairs from Branch. Brava : Take $200 off your choice of Brava's multi-cooking Starter, Bake & Breakfast or Chef's Choice ovens through May 29.

: Take $200 off your choice of Brava's multi-cooking Starter, Bake & Breakfast or Chef's Choice ovens through May 29. Brooklinen : Take 15% off fan-favorite bedding, bath linens and more with code WKND15.

: Take 15% off fan-favorite bedding, bath linens and more with code WKND15. Brooklyn Bedding : The mattress and bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide through May 25.

: The mattress and bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide through May 25. Build.com : Through May 31, save up to 70% on the site's kitchen, bathroom and lighting categories.

: Through May 31, save up to 70% on the site's kitchen, bathroom and lighting categories. Burrow : The furniture brand is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, starting at 10% off any purchase under $1,499 and going up to $600 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW through May 31.

: The furniture brand is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, starting at 10% off any purchase under $1,499 and going up to $600 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW through May 31. Casper: Upgrade your mattress with 15% off at Casper using code MEM15 through May 25. Other sleep-centric items on site are 10% off through June 1.

Fashion and beauty

Loft : Reward members get 60% off everything, while non-members get 50% off with promo code FRIEND.

: Reward members get 60% off everything, while non-members get 50% off with promo code FRIEND. M.M.LaFleur : Select styles are up to 80% off during Memorial Day Weekend.

: Select styles are up to 80% off during Memorial Day Weekend. Madewell : Dresses and sandals are 30% off with code HAPPYTOGETHER.

: Dresses and sandals are 30% off with code HAPPYTOGETHER. Manduka : Men's and women's yoga apparel is up to 50% off through May 27.

: Men's and women's yoga apparel is up to 50% off through May 27. Marmot : Enjoy 25% off sitewide and stock up on outdoor apparel.

: Enjoy 25% off sitewide and stock up on outdoor apparel. Michael Kors : Score new styles for up to 50% off.

: Score new styles for up to 50% off. Modcloth : Take 30% off full-price items and an extra 40% off clearance with code HOTDOG.

: Take 30% off full-price items and an extra 40% off clearance with code HOTDOG. Moosejaw : Save on brands like The North Face, Acteryx, Eagles Nest Hammocks, Chaco, Burley and more, plus take 20% off one full-price item with code SUNSCREEN.

: Save on brands like The North Face, Acteryx, Eagles Nest Hammocks, Chaco, Burley and more, plus take 20% off one full-price item with code SUNSCREEN. Mountain Hardwear : Take 30% off sitewide plus free shipping.

: Take 30% off sitewide plus free shipping. Naadam : Take 25% off super soft cashmere and more with code SUNNY25 through May 25.

: Take 25% off super soft cashmere and more with code SUNNY25 through May 25. Native : Take 20% off orders of $30 or more with code SUMMER20

: Take 20% off orders of $30 or more with code SUMMER20 Need Supply : Save up to 50% on some of the season's coolest styles.

: Save up to 50% on some of the season's coolest styles. Nine West : Take 50% off sandals and 40% off everything else on site.

: Take 50% off sandals and 40% off everything else on site. Nisolo : Use code MDWCNN for an additional 20% off all sale items through May 31.

: Use code MDWCNN for an additional 20% off all sale items through May 31. Oakley : Take 20% off select sunglasses.

: Take 20% off select sunglasses. Old Navy : Through May 29, score 50% off all shorts, 50% off all tees and tanks, 50% off all swimwear and beach fleeces and sweatshirts starting at $30.

: Through May 29, score 50% off all shorts, 50% off all tees and tanks, 50% off all swimwear and beach fleeces and sweatshirts starting at $30. Onzie : Score new activewear with 20% off orders of $75+, 25% off orders of $125+, and 30% off orders of $175+ with code MEMORIAL.

: Score new activewear with 20% off orders of $75+, 25% off orders of $125+, and 30% off orders of $175+ with code MEMORIAL. Original Penguin : Pick up polos and other clothes for guys with 30% off sitewide.

: Pick up polos and other clothes for guys with 30% off sitewide. Osprey : Take 25% off select gear and up to 40% off last season packs.

: Take 25% off select gear and up to 40% off last season packs. Perry Ellis : Guys, take 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10, at this men's apparel retailer.

: Guys, take 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10, at this men's apparel retailer. Philosophy : Take $20 off when you spend $50 using code SAVEMORE through May 27.

: Take $20 off when you spend $50 using code SAVEMORE through May 27. Prana : Take 25 to 30% off select styles, plus free shipping on all orders.

: Take 25 to 30% off select styles, plus free shipping on all orders. Puma : Take 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions) using code WEEKEND30.

: Take 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions) using code WEEKEND30. Ray-Ban : Select eyewear is 30% off with code FLASHSALE.

: Select eyewear is 30% off with code FLASHSALE. Reebok : Take 30% off orders up to $100, 40% off orders $100 to $250, and 50% off orders $250+ with code MDW.

: Take 30% off orders up to $100, 40% off orders $100 to $250, and 50% off orders $250+ with code MDW. Rockport : Buy one pair of Rockport shoes to receive 30% off, buy two to get 40% and free shipping with code LONGWEEKEND.

: Buy one pair of Rockport shoes to receive 30% off, buy two to get 40% and free shipping with code LONGWEEKEND. Sephora : Take up to 50% off a selection of more than 500 beauty products.

: Take up to 50% off a selection of more than 500 beauty products. Smoko : Select adorable items are 40 to 50% off through May 26.

: Select adorable items are 40 to 50% off through May 26. Soko Glam : Stock up on K-beauty favorites for summer with 15% off orders $50+ with code GLOW50 and 20% off orders $85+ with code GLOW85.

: Stock up on K-beauty favorites for summer with 15% off orders $50+ with code GLOW50 and 20% off orders $85+ with code GLOW85. Soma : Take up to 70% off sale styles from the intimates brand.

: Take up to 70% off sale styles from the intimates brand. Sorel : Take up to 40% off select styles that are perfect for the long weekend.

: Take up to 40% off select styles that are perfect for the long weekend. Spanx: All denim is 30% off, with pairs starting at just $89.

Tech and electronics

Acer : You'll find deals on laptops, desktops, gaming monitors, headsets, keyboards, backpacks and more at Acer, with 20% off sitewide using promo code MEM2020 and 30% off accessories through May 27.

: You'll find deals on laptops, desktops, gaming monitors, headsets, keyboards, backpacks and more at Acer, with 20% off sitewide using promo code MEM2020 and 30% off accessories through May 27. Adidas headphones : Adidas does more than activewear. Score the brand's in-ear and on-ear headphones for less at Amazon through June 1.

: Adidas does more than activewear. Score the brand's in-ear and on-ear headphones for less at Amazon through June 1. Adorama : This sale includes discounts on tons of gear, including cameras and lenses, notebooks, monitors and more, through May 26.

: This sale includes discounts on tons of gear, including cameras and lenses, notebooks, monitors and more, through May 26. B&H Photo Video : Take up to 59% off over 80 electronics.

: Take up to 59% off over 80 electronics. Case-Mate : Starting May 23, take 30% off sitewide and score a free screen protector with any iPhone case purchase using code RESPECT30.

: Starting May 23, take 30% off sitewide and score a free screen protector with any iPhone case purchase using code RESPECT30. Dell : Save on select PCs, TVs, peripherals, smart home products and much more.

: Save on select PCs, TVs, peripherals, smart home products and much more. GameStop : The gaming retailer is running a slew of deals, including a Buy 2, Get 1 Free promo on new and pre-owned games, $12 T-shirts, Pop! Vinyl deals and discounted consoles and bundles to name a few.

: The gaming retailer is running a slew of deals, including a Buy 2, Get 1 Free promo on new and pre-owned games, $12 T-shirts, Pop! Vinyl deals and discounted consoles and bundles to name a few. Goal Zero : Stay charged up with deals on portable power from Goal Zero now through May 25.

: Stay charged up with deals on portable power from Goal Zero now through May 25. GoPro : Through May 25, take $100 off the HERO8 Black, plus score a free battery and a 32GB SD card.

: Through May 25, take $100 off the HERO8 Black, plus score a free battery and a 32GB SD card. HP : Save up to 55% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required.

: Save up to 55% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required. HyperX : Level up your gaming gear with deals at Best Buy and Amazon.

: Level up your gaming gear with deals at Best Buy and Amazon. Lenovo: You'll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, along with plenty of other doorbusters through May 31.

Lifeproof : Shop Lifeproof's Almost Summer Sale on May 23 through May 25 for 10% off sitewide or 20% off when you purchase two products.

: Shop Lifeproof's Almost Summer Sale on May 23 through May 25 for 10% off sitewide or 20% off when you purchase two products. Lumee : Score a new phone case with 30% off sitewide using promo code RESPECT30 through May 25.

: Score a new phone case with 30% off sitewide using promo code RESPECT30 through May 25. Marshall : The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $399.99, down from $549.99, through June 1.

: The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $399.99, down from $549.99, through June 1. Microsoft : PCs, phones and Xbox consoles are marked down for the weekend.

: PCs, phones and Xbox consoles are marked down for the weekend. Monoprice : Take up 83% off Monoprice's most popular products, including brackets and cables of all kinds.

: Take up 83% off Monoprice's most popular products, including brackets and cables of all kinds. Newegg : Take up to 50% off tons of tech, including TVs, monitors, smart home products, hard drives and more.

: Take up to 50% off tons of tech, including TVs, monitors, smart home products, hard drives and more. Rosetta Stone : Learn a new language for less with three months of Rosetta Stone for $35.97, more than $80 off a one-year subscription, more than $100 a two-year subscription, or $100 off a lifetime subscription.

: Learn a new language for less with three months of Rosetta Stone for $35.97, more than $80 off a one-year subscription, more than $100 a two-year subscription, or $100 off a lifetime subscription. Vizio : The SmartCast 36" 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System is $50 off through May 31 at Sam's Club.

: The SmartCast 36" 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System is $50 off through May 31 at Sam's Club. World Wide Stereo: Use code MEMDAY for savings of up to 60% off on tons of audio equipment.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.