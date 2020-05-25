Save $50 on select refurbished iPads with this exclusive offer from Decluttr

Now through May 31, you can save an additional $50 off select refurbished iPads from Decluttr with code "CNN50" — a deal exclusive to CNN Underscored readers.

The iPad is pretty much perfect for any use-cases: It can be used for productivity, thanks to zippy processors and iPadOS that supports split-screen multitasking. It can connect you with family and friends, thanks to Facetime. You can stream all the movies and TV shows to your heart's content from a plethora of sources.

And, best of all, you can choose the iPad that fits your needs best, as the iPad Air 2019, iPad mini 2019, 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 6th Gen 9.7-inch iPad are all included in this deal.

No matter the model, you're getting a refurbished iPad that has been put through a number of tests by Decluttr — which we've written about. Each iPad goes through a thorough in-house refurbishment process that checks four main test categories: functionality, device and protection, battery, screen and cosmetics.

There are more than 100 checks under each of these umbrellas. Decluttr then assigns a pristine, very good or good rating to the device. You're also backed by a 14-day money back guarantee and a 12-month limited warranty.

With the "CNN50" code, you get a 64GB 10.5-inch iPad with Wi-Fi in Silver for just $314.99. Or if you want something more portable, a 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi in Space Gray is just $439.99.

You can see all the iPads eligible for this discount here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.