This state-of-the-art hearing aid is affordable, comfortable, and can be delivered straight to your door

CNN Underscored partnered with Eargo to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Many Americans are feeling the burden of isolation as cities across the country maintain shelter-in-place rules. It's not just social distancing, either: Medical services deemed non-essential, such as hearing clinics, have been temporarily shut down, affecting the health of the estimated 48 million Americans suffering from hearing loss.

Thankfully, Eargo is equipped to meet you where you are. The California-based hearing aid company has expanded its support and services throughout the crisis, offering access to its experienced team of licensed hearing professionals for free to all who need it — regardless of whether you are currently an Eargo customer — along with a device that can be delivered straight to your home at a discount.

Eargo has several educational hearing health resources that can be found on its website

If you or a loved one is concerned about hearing health, you can connect with one of Eargo's on-staff audiologists by calling 1-800-885-HEAR. The hotline is open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

Furthermore, if you're unsure whether or not you have hearing loss, Eargo has several educational hearing health resources are available for free at eargo.com. This includes a free hearing check, which will sort your hearing into one of five categories and identify your level of hearing loss. The check takes just three minutes to complete and is available here.

If you already know you have hearing loss and are looking for ways to address it, Eargo has you covered there as well. Eargo uses a direct-to-consumer model, which means that you can have Eargo's latest hearing aid, the Neo HiFi, shipped directly to your door without ever setting foot in a clinic by visiting shop.eargo.com.

Made for adults with mild-to-severe, high-frequency hearing loss, the Neo HiFi is the latest in Eargo's line of comfortable, innovative hearing loss solutions. The device was designed by medical professionals and Bay Area tech talent to provide the best sound fidelity in an Eargo product to date, all packaged together in a comfortable form factor at an affordable price.

Every purchase of the Neo HiFi contains an on-the-go charging case, a personalized mobile app and lifetime support from Eargo's team of licensed hearing professionals. The device comes equipped with Eargo's Flexi TetraPalms, a proprietary medical-grade silicone tip that allows for all-day comfort and improved sound quality. Traditional hearing aids are often made with hard plastic, which can plug the ear canal, but the Flexi TetraPalms allow the Neo HiFi to float comfortably in your ear canal while allowing natural frequencies to pass through.

The Neo HiFi is also customizable via the Eargo mobile app. With adjustable bass and treble programs built for specific environments, the app allows users to fine-tune the device's hearing profile for their own unique lifestyle. So whether you're watching a movie at home or going grocery shopping with your family, the Neo HiFi can adjust to make sure you're getting the richest sound possible for the setting at hand.

When fully charged, the Neo HiFi provides up to 16 hours of uninterrupted sound; you can put them in first thing after waking up, and you won't have to remove them until you go to sleep that night. Moreover, the charging cradle itself is portable, and with a full charge it can power your devices for up to seven days with no cable required.

The Neo HiFi is currently available at a discounted price of $2,650. To make the purchase of the Neo HiFi easier for those affected by the pandemic, all Eargo devices are available to buy at 0% financing over 24 months. In addition, federal employees and retirees who are members of the Federal Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan can get Eargos at no cost.

With so many free resources and an affordable, accessible, and innovative hearing loss solution, there's no reason not to take your hearing into your own hands with Eargo now.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.