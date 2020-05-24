Severe storms, flooding and excessive heat make for a messy Memorial Day weekend

(CNN) Memorial Day weekend is in full swing, but if you're planning on going outside you might want to pack a poncho or umbrella. It's going to be a wet one in many areas across the United States.

Rain showers, large hail, strong winds and record temperatures are all part of the forecast.

Northeast

It was a rainy Saturday in cities across the Northeast, including New York, Philadelphia, Providence, Rhode Island and Hartford, Connecticut. Fortunately, that's about to change.

Sunday and Monday will bring gradual clearing to these cities, with more sunshine and drier conditions. But high temperatures are expected to remain below average through Monday.

Much warmer temperatures are expected Monday for cities like Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., and Syracuse, New York.

Southeast

Rain is the main theme for the Southeast.

Gulf of Mexico moisture will surge into the region, triggering heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. It won't be an all-day washout for most areas, but plan on showers interrupting your BBQ, hike or pool time.

South Florida may be one of the rainiest places over the next week. Cities like Miami, West Palm Beach, Naples and Ft. Myers have heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for every day of the week. This could lead to localized flooding.

On Saturday, many cities -- including Atlanta, Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee -- saw their first day with above average high temperatures in nearly a week. It's expected to stay above average for all these areas through Monday.

Plains and the Midwest

Severe storms are likely from Texas to Iowa on Sunday. Damaging winds and large hail pose the main threats but isolated tornadoes are also possible. The system that is bringing the severe storms is not expected to move very much over the next 48 hours, so flooding will also be a concern. Widespread rainfall accumulations from Texas to Iowa are expected to range between 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

Some areas of the Midwest will experience their warmest temperatures of the year so far. Monday morning low temperatures are expected to reach record high levels for at least six cities.

West Coast

After dealing with red flag warnings and increased fire weather risks the past few days, areas of Colorado, western Kansas and northern New Mexico will finally get some relief. The chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday.

The Southwest can expect to heat up. Many cities, including Phoenix, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Palm Spring, California, are under Excessive Heat Watches next week.

They aren't alone. Sacramento, Los Angeles, Reno, Nevada and Tucson, Arizona, will also experience temperatures well above average for much of next week.