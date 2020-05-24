(CNN) Video posted by a reporter shows partiers crowded together in a pool at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri this Memorial Day weekend.

Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, shot the video on Saturday.

"It's supposed to be one of the biggest Memorial Day weekends we've seen at the lake here in years," Bill Morgan, manager of Robins Resort in Lake of the Ozarks, told KTVI earlier this week.

Adam Kirk lives in Osage Beach, Missouri, and shot a time-lapse drone video that shows the amount of boat traffic on the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

"It definitely seems like more (traffic) than last year," he said. "It seems like everyone is having the same idea, to come to the lake to enjoy summer, because you can social distance at the same time."

About 11,800 people in Missouri have tested positive for coronavirus and about 680 have died from Covid-19 infection, according to state data

Coronavirus does not spread in water, but it does spread through people in close proximity . Staying at least 6 feet from others is particularly important at pools or beaches because masks are impractical in water.

Several people who attended a high school swim party in neighboring Arkansas contracted Covid-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday

Ed Yong, a writer at The Atlantic, cautioned that overcrowded pools may not represent the broader American public's attitude toward social distancing.

"It's much more compelling to show someone flocking out into a public space than to show, for example, me sitting at home and following guidelines," he said. "Yet the latter is probably more reflective of what most Americans are actually doing."