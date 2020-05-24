NASCAR to honor fallen veterans at Coca-Cola 600 race held without spectators

(CNN) NASCAR will honor the country's fallen military veterans when the Coca-Cola 600 race is held without spectators Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers and on-track vehicles will carry the name of a fallen military member in honor of Memorial Day . Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the country's highest ranking military officer, will serve as grand marshal of the race, NASCAR said

The race will be broadcast on Fox at 6 p.m. and is the second Xfinity Series event to be held since the season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the organization worked with state and local health officials to stage the race safely.

"NASCAR was very thoughtful in their plan for protecting employees and drivers and pit crews and people working on the cars from Covid-19," Cooper said Friday. "Obviously, no spectators will be there. And that is because we know that gatherings together -- when people gather together -- that the risk of infection is so much higher."