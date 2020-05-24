A woman was attacked and killed by her French bulldog mix

(CNN) Lisa Urso's love of animals was profound.

On her birthdays, she'd encourage family and friends to donate to fundraisers benefiting the ASPCA and other animal rescue groups.

"She was an amazing soul," says Jayne Petty, a friend of 25 years. "She put her animals above everyone and called them her 'four legged children'."

That's why it's so difficult for them to grasp how Urso lost her life -- mauled to death by her pet French bulldog mix in her home.

Urso, 52, was found unresponsive on the back patio of her home in Fox Lake, 55 miles northwest of Chicago, on May 9.

