Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity golf match. Here's how to watch

Golf is back. Kind of.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join football greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the golf course Sunday for a two-on-two live competition, with all proceeds going to coronavirus relief.

Interested in seeing these four legends tee off? Read on.

How will the event work?

"The Match: Champions for Charity" will pair Woods and Manning against Mickelson and Brady over 18 holes.

