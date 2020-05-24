Eli Manning joined Twitter, and was immediately made fun of by Tom Brady

(CNN) Tom Brady welcomed Eli Manning to the Twitterverse this weekend by engaging him in a classic social media roast.

Manning, a former New York Giants quarterback, got burned by Brady, a fellow star quarterback, after posting his first tweet on Saturday.

"To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, 'I don't know if it'll make any change, but I figure it's time for me to start playing social media,'" Manning, who retired at the end of last season , wrote, referencing the 1986 movie "Hoosiers."

"Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway," Brady joked.

