Eddie Sutton, legendary college basketball coach, dies at 84

(CNN) Eddie Sutton, the first college basketball coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament, died on Saturday, his family said in a statement. He was 84.

Sutton's family said he passed away at home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to natural causes, surrounded by his sons and their families. His wife of 54 years, Patsy, died in 2013.

Sutton -- a four-time National Coach of the Year -- was one of nine honorees to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in April. He will be inducted posthumously, along with legend Kobe Bryant, on August 29.

Head coach Eddie Sutton of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on against the Indiana Hoosiers during an NCAA College basketball game circa 1985 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

His family said Sutton felt it "was an honor and a tribute to the great players he coached and outstanding assistant coaches that worked for him."

Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, Sutton guided his teams to a combined 26 NCAA Tournament appearances.

