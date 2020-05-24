(CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the state will take steps toward reopening this week even as the battle against the coronavirus continues.

Though daily deaths in the state went above 100 again on Saturday, the overall numbers in the coronavirus battle are trending in the right direction, he said during a daily briefing held at Jones Beach.

"We're decidedly in the reopening phase," he said.

Cuomo said the Mid-Hudson region is on track to reopen Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday, including bus and rail service.

"We have to get the number of deaths down on Long Island and we have to get the number of tracers up, but we're doing that," Cuomo said.

