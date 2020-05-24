Shop the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening now

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means it's time to light up your grill, pour the rosé and unwind in the great outdoors. While relaxing to the max should top your agenda, we also recommend taking advantage of the major furniture sales in honor of Memorial Day weekend — and many of them are already happening.

So whether it's a couch that's past its prime or a rug that's been trashed by pets and toddlers, if you're looking to invest in new pieces or simply refresh a lackluster space without breaking the bank, this is the time to do so. Check out the best sales from some of our favorite furniture retailers below. And if you're looking for even more sales, we've also rounded up more than 200 of the best deals to shop this weekend.

AllModern

If you go for a modern aesthetic and love some clean lines, look no further than AllModern. Starting on May 19, the retailer is offering up to 65% off everything, with an additional 15% discount with the code LETSGO.

We're partial to the Walmsley Gray Area Rug (starting at $36, originally starting at $72; allmodern.com), which has more than 9,000 positive reviews and comes in five neutral hues. If you've been considering scooping up some bar stools for your kitchen counter, the Neil 2-Piece Set ($152, originally $297; allmodern.com) is a solid deal, and it comes in two height options. And if it's your bedroom that needs to be revitalized, look no further than the Harry Upholstered Platform Bed (starting at $196, originally $219.90; allmodern.com), which has a 4.8-star rating and nearly 15,000 reviews, with its sturdy steel construction and sleek tufted headboard.

Birch Lane

Birch Lane is offering everything from wall art and lighting to rugs and furniture at up to 70% off this weekend, with an additional 15% discount starting May 20 and running through May 26 with the code SWEET.

Topping our list of best deals on the site is the Nadine 7-Piece Dining Set ($590, originally $1,224; birchlane.com), which has more than 1,400 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Alternatively, head to your backyard to create the outdoor living room of your dreams with this ultra-chic Goldrick 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group ($510, originally $1,007.78; birchlane.com). And if it's your dining room that's begging for some much-needed organization, the Eustace 70-Inch Wide Acacia Wood Sideboard ($560, originally $1,199.98; birchlane.com) will wrangle all your stemware while also lending some serious style to the space.

Wayfair

Leading furniture retailer Wayfair is always a destination for primo discounts, but its Memorial Day deals are officially some of the best in the business, with everything up to 70% off through May 26.

Bedroom furniture starts at just $99, and the Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed ($177.66, originally $269; wayfair.com) is a crazy cheap way to reinvent your space. We love the metal finial head and footboard, and the fact that the bed has more than 10,000 reviews. Also, since we're all going to be spending more time in our personal outdoor spaces this summer, make sure yours is ready to go with the Kelton 10-Foot Market Umbrella ($88.99, originally $119.99; wayfair.com), which has a tilting mechanism so you can adjust the canopy angle throughout the day. Another outdoor must-have? This Hartington Folding Chair ($207.99, originally $299; wayfair.com). It comes in 50 colors, is made of plastic and folds flat for easy storage.

Burrow

Modular seating brand Burrow has expanded into tables, rugs, pillows and wall shelves, and all of the retailer's offerings are steeply discounted for Memorial Day. Receive 10% off any purchase under $1,499. After that take $200 off orders of $1,500 or more; $250 off orders of $1,800 or more; $300 off orders of $2,200 or more; $400 off orders of $2,600 or more; $500 off orders of $3,000 or more; and $600 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW.

Your best bet at Burrow is, first and foremost, the seating. The Block Nomad Loveseat with Ottoman ($1,161, originally $1,290; burrow.com) has nearly 900 positive reviews, reversible cushions, stain-proof fabric and a built-in USB charger, so you can charge your phone without getting up. Small space dwellers will appreciate the Bento Coffee Table ($445.50, originally $495; burrow.com), which features built-in storage and three rearrangeable, removable trays. And if you're open to a full room makeover, check out the brand's new Index Wall Shelf ($292.50, originally $325; burrow.com), which is made of durable ash wood and can be combined with additional units to create a stunning floating bookcase.

Build.com

While the name might suggest otherwise, Build.com carries much more than just construction site tools. Head to the retailer for everything from kitchen appliances and bathroom vanities, to furniture, decor and more, all of which is up to 70% off through the end of the month with promo code MEMORIALDAY.

If your bathroom needs a revamp, the Miseno Marvin 36-Inch Free Standing Single Vanity Set ($917.96, originally $1,079.95; build.com) offers lots of bang for your buck — it comes with a marble countertop, ceramic sink and storage galore. Plus, considering our work-from-home situations might be lasting longer than we first expected, now is a good time to invest in a proper desk. We love this rust Delacora 48-Inch Wide Desk ($255.20, originally $319; build.com), which includes two built-in outlets, a drawer and open shelving. And since one of the many facets of "adulting" is having a wine fridge, the EdgeStar 30-Inch Wine Cooler ($1,215.05, originally $1,279; build.com) holds 56 bottles and has French doors that are as fancy as they are sleek.

Pier 1

Mixing funky patterns with stately designs, Pier 1 is always a go-to for everything from plates and decor to outdoor seating and more — and lucky for us, it's all majorly on sale this weekend, with discounts ranging from 25% to 40% off everything.

Known for its beloved Papasan chair, Pier 1 also offers the Swingasan Mocha Hanging Chair ($179.97, originally $299.95; pier1.com), a hanging, al fresco version of the favorite that is equal parts dreamy and bohemian. All of the brand's outdoor furniture is 40% off. Heading back inside, fill one of your room's empty corners with this Laila Collection Buffalo Check Gray & White Armchair ($299.99, originally $399.99; pier1.com), which comes in nine colorways and is a steal at just under $300.

Society6

If vivid color and patterns are your thing, then head to Society6 this weekend, where wall art is 40% off; home decor, including rugs, wallpaper and throw blankets, is 30% off; and everything else — like colorful credenzas, outdoor sling chairs and folding tables — is reduced by 20 % for the holiday.

Chock full of whimsical prints and bohemian vibes, Society6's ultra-durable Floor Pillow ($55.99; originally $79.99; society6.com) comes in two shapes (circular and square) and more than 1,000 prints. The all-weather Outdoor Floor Cushion ($69.30; originally $99; society6.com) version is equally cute and a great way to zhush up your outdoor living room without spending a fortune this summer. If you're in desperate need of an affordable way to fill your walls with art, look no further: This Lily Pond Lane Art Print by Beth Hoeckel ($16.19; originally $26.99; society6.com) is now under $20 and is a top seller, too, with more than 16,000 likes.

Arhaus

Luxury furniture retailer Arhaus is rolling out discounts up to 40% off for the entire month of May, making it a great time to invest in some of the brand's bigger ticket items. Top on our list of favorites is the Cascade Grey Chandelier ($999, originally $1,399; arhaus.com), the Pelton Swivel Chair ($599, originally $899; arhaus.com) and the massive Grey Log Outdoor Fire Table ($809.10, originally $2,199; arhaus.com), which is sure to make any nighttime gathering much cozier (and warmer!).

The Container Store

Get the closet of your dreams for a fraction of the price now through the end of June at The Container Store, where closet essentials like shoe storage and drawer organizers are 25% off. The really exciting deal, however, is that everything Elfa — entire closets even! — is now 30% off. The Elfa Decor 6-Foot Birch and Platinum Closet, for example, is now $1,156.40 versus the regular price of $1,652.

Overstock

Now through June 1, Overstock is offering up to 70% off of thousands of items, plus free shipping — no matter the product size. Read: It's time to buy that patio set! Looking for an affordable and reliable mattress? The LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch SureCool Gel Memory Foam Mattress (starting at $163.99; originally $319.99; overstock.com) has more than 10,000 positive reviews and is majorly on sale right now.

Joss & Main

The mega retailer known for its furniture, home decor, lighting, rugs and more is offering up to 70% off everything from May 21 to May 27.

Sale standouts include the rustic Feinberg Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool ($260; regularly $456.17; jossandmain.com), which has nearly 800 positive reviews and will fit in perfectly with the farmhouse kitchen trend du jour. The stately Thackeray Armchair ($264; regularly $374.99; jossandmain.com) is a wise investment, too, and will fit with midcentury modern and contemporary aesthetics alike.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.