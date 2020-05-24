Memorial Day weekend is your chance to save big on AirPods, iPads, games and more

On a typical weekend, we all might be in the midst of Sunday blues as we see Monday peeking over the horizon. But alas, it's a three-day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer: Memorial Day. It's a weekend that's become known for family time, BBQs — and deep discounts.

While Amazon doesn't have a dedicated Memorial Day sales event, there are still some great discounts to shop right now (we've also rounded up more than 200 of the best Memorial Day deals). We're seeing some of the best discounts on tech in a while across many categories: TVs, true wireless earbuds (yes, AirPods included), laptops, tablets and much more on Amazon and other retailers.

Apple

AirPods Pro. Where else would we start but with our favorite pair of true wireless earbuds? The AirPods Pro are marked down to $229.95 from $249 on Amazon.

Amazon also has discounts on the AirPods with Charging Case ($129.98, originally $159) and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($149.98, originally $199.99).

BestBuy is taking $100 off the 7th Gen iPad. It's frequently discounted and backordered, but it's for a good reason. Apple's entry-level iPad brings an incredible amount of value to the table. You get a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, the A10 Fusion Chip, iPadOS and 10 hours of battery life. Plus, you can save on Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + cellular configurations.

The 2020 MacBook Air is even cheaper than usual with $50 off from Amazon. You can get the Air with 256GB of solid-state storage, 8GBs of RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor for $950.

Headphones and earbuds

The Beats Solo Pro (our pick for best noise-canceling headphone) are on sale now on Amazon ($249.95, originally $299.95).

Sony's WH-1000XM3, our pick for best over-ear headphones, are also discounted this weekend ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com). You can pick between black or silver, although the latter is more of a champagne color.

Powerbeats Pro, an ear-hook true wireless earbud, are on sale for $199.95 on Amazon, down from $249.95.

Additionally, the Beats Solo3, our pick for best on-ear Headphones, are discounted to $179, a $20.95 discount from Amazon.

Gaming

Amazon has the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $160.99 off ($339, originally $499.99).

If you're looking for a deal on a PS4, GameStop has refurbished PS4 Pros for $279.99. This console has an MSRP of $400, so this is a solid discount for a fast console that supports 4K.

The retailer also offers a deal on used games: buy two and get one free. This is a perfect way to kick-start a new console.

Google devices

The Pixel 3a ($279, originally $399) and Pixel 3a XL ($319, originally $479) are over $100 off).

We're big fans of Nest Wi-Fi as well, and right now this mesh Wi-Fi system is on sale. The single Nest Wi-Fi Router is just $149 (down from $169) and a two-pack is $239 (down from $299).

Nest W-Fi

Amazon devices

Looking for a simple TV with smart functionality? The 32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition is just $119.99 (down from $170). This isn't a 4K panel at 720p, but will offer a solid picture. It has Alexa and offers access to thousands of channels with a Fire TV streaming stick for a brain.

If you want a 4K Fire TV, a 50-inch Insignia is $60 off at $289.98.

The Fire TV family also has options if you want to make your current TV smarter. The Fire TV Cube is a full feature setup that gives you hands-free Alexa and plenty of processing power for games and streaming services. It's on sale for $99.99 (down from $119.99).

Then there is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which brings 4K quality in a pint-sized form that plugs into an HDMI port. It's currently $39.99 (down from $49.99). If you don't care for 4K support, the base Fire TV Stick is $29.99 (down from $39.99). Both sticks come with an Alexa Voice Remote.

You can even bundle a Fire TV Stick 4K with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $79.98. Those two together would normally cost $99.98.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.