A bald eagle has been released back into the wild after recovering from lead poisoning

(CNN) A bald eagle is finally able to fly home after spending two months recovering from lead poisoning.

The Centre Wildlife Care in Pennsylvania, which had been helping to rehabilitate the bald eagle, released the bird Thursday at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County.

"This is home for her," the wildlife center posted on Facebook . "We drove over an hour to take her home. We were thrilled to see her go. This one took a little longer than most to survey the area."

The bald eagle can be seen in a video posted by the Centre Wildlife Care taking a minute to explore its surroundings before spreading its wings and flying away.

Millions of birds across the United States, including bald eagles, are poisoned by lead every year, according to the American Bird Conservancy . Indeed, many are dying from lead bullets -- but not because they're being shot.

Read More