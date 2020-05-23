NASA is looking for participants to isolate in a Russian lab for 8 months

(CNN) With people across the globe already in social isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, why not get paid to do it?

NASA is seeking US citizens for an eight-month study on social isolation in preparation for missions to Mars and the moon. The research is being done to study the effects of isolation and confinement as participants work to complete simulated space missions.

Participants will be staying in a lab located in Moscow, and they will experience environmental aspects similar to those astronauts are expected to experience on future missions to Mars that will have crew members from different nations.

Not just anybody can apply, though.

NASA is looking for healthy individuals between the ages of 30 and 55 who are fluent in both English and Russian. They must also have a M.S., PhD., M.D. or have completed military officer training. NASA will consider other participants with a bachelor's degree and other qualifications such as military or professional experience.

