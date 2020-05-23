Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are delivering face masks to hospitals in rural Texas

(CNN) Matthew McConaughey and wife, Camila Alves, are hitting the road for a good cause.

After Lincoln, the car manufacturer, donated 110,000 face masks, McConaughey and Alves loaded up their pickup and headed out to rural Texas to deliver the masks to hospitals in need.

In a photo posted to social media, the Texas native thanked Lincoln for the donation.

McConaughey has done other altruistic work during the coronavirus pandemic.