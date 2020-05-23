Meet the 1-year-old chef with 1.3 million followers on Instagram

(CNN) A 1-year-old chef is cooking up a storm on social media, with more than a million followers on Instagram tuning in to "Kobe Eats" to enjoy his baby-faced tutorials.

The bio for "Chef Kobe" says the toddler likes "to cook, eat & explore in the kitchen."

Videos show Kobe helping to prepare recipes ranging from mac and cheese to Turkish menemen , with a fair bit of tasting and gurgling "commentary" along the way.

Kobe's mother, Ashley Wian, told CNN the videos began as a way of sharing her son's excitement in the kitchen with friends and family.

"Cooking is just one of many practical things that Kobe does at home. He has so much fun doing it and such a big, animated personality, I decided to record it to share originally with friends and family," she said. "We started his Kobe Eats Instagram at the end of February. He had about 200 followers till April 15 then it jumped! 100K, 200K, 500K ... we definitely did not anticipate that! "