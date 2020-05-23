Eid al-Fitr: One of the happiest times for Muslims will be a somber affair, just like the month that preceded it

(CNN) It's no secret that Ramadan this year looked very different for Muslims around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic took praying in congregation and breaking fast with loved ones off the table, leaving many feeling lonely this holy month.

And now that Ramadan has ended, Eid al-Fitr, one of the most festive holidays in Islam, will be a somber affair, just like the month that preceded it.

A three-day holiday Muslims celebrate to mark the end of the fast, Eid al-Fitr, or "festival of breaking the fast" in Arabic, will fall over Memorial Day weekend this year, spanning from May 24 to 26.

If it were any other year, this would be a time of limitless excitement and celebration over getting through a difficult month. It would be a three-day feast of gift-giving and gorging on food. Of visits to the homes of loved ones. Of tithing those less fortunate.

Read More