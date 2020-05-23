Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge after 17 years underground because, of course, it's 2020

(CNN) As if we didn't have enough to worry about with giant murder hornets invading the US and a global pandemic, millions of 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground this year.

As many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre may emerge, and people living in Southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina and West Virginia could witness this unique phenomenon, Virginia Tech says in a news release.

Luckily, cicadas are harmless to humans. At most, the noise they make could become a nuisance.

"Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent -- and amazing -- this event is."

